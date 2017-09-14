American Assassin – Movie Review

Rating: C+ (Above Average)

When Team America: World Police was released, the intention was to mock big-budget Jerry Bruckheimer explosion fests. However, in the years since, it’s more closely resembled super-patriotic films about America that cater to a specific right-wing audience. It’s easy to sync up that satire-heavy soundtrack to films like American Sniper and 13 Hours. American Assassin definitely fits into that mold with its main intent to show Dylan O’Brien’s All-American fighting terrorists. The plot takes on some silly turns, though we are treated to a pair of admirable supporting performances and a couple of amusing set-pieces. However, there is definitely an audience this will appeal the most to.

O’Brien’s assassin in training is the least interesting character in this film. The screenplay provides him with a bit of motivation, but he is mostly a blank slate. Maybe the viewer is meant to project themselves onto him, but it’s tricky when he presents some super-human abilities. Far more entertaining is Michael Keaton’s CIA agent, responsible for training O’Brien for field work. Keaton wonderfully chews on the scenery just enough and in one scene, he really gets a chance to shine. One half expects him to repeat his iconic “let’s get nuts” line from Batman. As thinly written as his villain is, Taylor Kitsch is also a welcome presence. The best scene in American Assassin is when Kitsch and Keaton are face-to-face. One wishes those two were in a stronger film.

The action features the expected gunplay, but there is some hand-to-hand combat. That’s almost become an dying artform in modern action films with their emphasis on explosions and shoot-‘em-ups. The choreography when characters go fisticuffs is quite good. The training scenes also represent some of the few moments of cleverness, especially a sequence on a fake IKEA set. Top marks should go to the production designers for a faithful recreation. However, we eventually get to see what a large chunk of the budget went into as computer generated effects take over for the climax. The ending looks completely in contrast to what came before.

The film attempts to throw in a number of fairly predictable twists and turns. Plot points can be seen coming a mile away and land with little subtlety. Sanaa Lathan is notably wasted as a top CIA director, tasked with giving exposition to O’Brien. She occasionally pops in to reprimand either him or Keaton. Whether intentional or not, it’s hard not to feel squeamish about the political implications in the story. One would think these depictions of terrorists would have died out ages ago. To American Assassin’s credit, it flips the script by having Kitsch play the central baddie. Kitsch’s presence definitely played a role in the film not diving headfirst into stupid propaganda.

Nonetheless, American Assassin still flies the stars and stripes loudly. The Team America analogy is more than fitting and it’s almost shocking how it plays that satire’s plot completely straight. O’Brien is a talented actor, but his role here gives him little to work with and there’s no charisma or even likeability within Vince Flynn’s airport paperback hero. Despite entertaining over-acting from Keaton and Kitsch, this film tends to descends into boredom most of the time. Even with competently directed action scenes and a bit of world hopping, there is little emotional resonance here. However, there will be a crowd who will happily put this on their Blu-Ray shelf next to 13 Hours.

Stefan Ellison

