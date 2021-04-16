Arlo the Alligator Boy – Movie Review

Rating: B+ (Very Good)

Netflix has proven itself one of the most prolific producers and distributors of animation in recent years. There’s a willingness to try anything with animated films made in different styles and aimed at a variety of audiences. Their latest entry in this space is Arlo the Alligator Boy, which will lead to an upcoming series. Directed and co-written by Ryan Crego, this film displays plenty of imagination and cleverness as it details a young alligator looking for his long-lost father in the big city. Crego takes us down some unexpected turns and also fills the movie with a creative and unique set of characters. The result ends up a charming little adventure.

It doesn’t take long to engage in the story and to warm up to the optimistic and friendly Arlo. As voiced by Michael J. Woodard, he’s a delightful presence and Crego avoids turning him into a one-note character. While there are a few fish-out-of-water gags, the script doesn’t go heavy on those and instead finds joy with the way he interacts with others. His eventual friendship with an outcast teenage girl is lovely and a worthwhile message for anyone who feels left out, because of how they look. Yes, it’s a familiar theme, but Arlo the Alligator Boy explores it beautifully. There are other characters Arlo meets along the way, although they’re only given a few moments to shine. Seeing as this serves as an extended pilot for a television series, that’s easily forgiven. Of the supporting characters, an energetic tiger who can drive proves to be the stand-out.

The movie is also a musical and the songs all work in moving the characters forward and showing their motivations. The songs, written by Crego and Alex Geringas, are appropriately catchy and the animated choreography is timed well with the music. One sequence in Arlo’s potential father’s penthouse even feels like something out of a classic musical, albeit retaining this film’s unique touch. Crego and the artists create a colourful and inviting world. Arlo’s swamp fits well with his personality and New York is also presented in a manner that differentiates itself from other portrayals of the Big Apple.

The character designs deserve commending, too. Arlo the Alligator Boy is an example of the wonderful diversity in art styles today as no other animated production looks like this. The characters range from distinct humans to charming animals to inventive human-animal hybrids. There is even a talking hairball along for the ride. It definitely makes one excited for what other characters we will meet in the series. The humour also works with plenty of funny lines and visual gags. There are villains, a pair of animal park employees on the hunt for Arlo, and Crego knows when to have them pop up.

Arlo the Alligator Boy is ultimately a film with a lot of creativity and a strong jumping-off point for more potential stories. Ryan Crego shows off his unique voice here, with the artists and designers following suit. Best of all, there’s a warmness and likeability to the entire production and especially with Arlo. There will definitely be children and adults who will relate to him as he navigates a new world and meets others in a similar situation. The result is a touching tale and even when you think you know where the story will lead, the filmmakers surprise us.

