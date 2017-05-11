Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 – Movie Review

Rating: C+ (Above Average)

When Bon Cop Bad Cop was released eleven years ago, it was a massive hit in Canada. The Quebecois audience especially seemed to delight in the humour that was clearly written for that specific province. Watching the first film many years after the fact, it is almost perplexing it resonated so much. It’s an ugly film, both in appearance and in content, and it doesn’t depart heavily from the typical buddy cop formula. It’s surprising it has taken this long for a sequel to materialize or that the producers did not turn the concept into a television series. Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 is a slight improvement over its predecessor, but it is still not what one would call a high point in Canadian cinema.

The chemistry between Patrick Huard, who has sole writing credit this time around, and Colm Feore is better than the previous outing and it is amusing seeing their reunion and eventually working together again. Befitting the length of time since the last film, that separation is reflected in the story itself and both actors are capable enough to make it work. The dialogue is also a tad punchier in this sequel, resulting in slightly more laughs. The filmmakers also have fun with American-Canadian relations by having Ward and Bouchard cross the border into the United States. There are a few amusing gags gained out of mocking Canada’s southern neighbors. This film isn’t likely to cross over, anyway.

Less successful is a new addition to their team, a tech whiz who interrupts the comedic momentum with unnecessarily crude gags. The antagonists are dull and obvious with the actors lacking much charisma or menace. Where Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 goes in the overlong third act is particularly absurd. Much of what transpires later in the film never feels earned, the worst offense coming from an attempt to shoe in some forced sentimentality. What is meant as a meaningful reveal on the part of one of the leads is out of place with the rest and never becomes a major stumbling block. It’s an awkward attempt to add some gravitas to the picture.

One of the negatives of Bon Cop Bad Cop was its odd cinematography. It was an unusual artistic choice on the director’s part and made the film an eyesore to watch. The sequel’s director Alain Desrochers goes for a more conventional look that is far more pleasing. He does show an understanding of directing action scenes and jumping back and forth between the multiple participants. However, there is little reason for Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 to run close to two hours. The film amounts to little more than an extended sitcom and the run time is immediately felt when it hits the ninety minute mark.

Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 clearly exists to satisfy those who have craved more adventures with Ward and Bouchard. Thanks to better cinematography and stronger jokes, it is an improvement. Yet the plotline remains generic and the film entirely relies on the strength of its leads. This is not cinematic and it’s an example of Canadian cinema trying desperately to peel eyeballs away from the more popular Hollywood productions that fill Cineplex screens. There are plenty of worthy Canadian films out there in the marketplace if one knows where to locate them. However, they tend to only find a minimal audience at film festivals. The Sweet Hereafter or more fittingly Strange Brew, this is certainly not.

Stefan Ellison

