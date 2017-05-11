Canada – WIDE HOT 20 – May 2017

Beachglass – Lay Low

The Hacked – By My Side

Scott Jacobs – Ladder To A Pine

Fellow Caveman – La Muerte

Wavery – Rivers Away

Kroovy Rookers – Prairie Dog Blues

Blue Youth – The Enemy

Ghost Castle – Honey

The Orange Groove – Rolling Strings

Run Maggie Run – Untitled #2

The Wilderness Of Manitoba – Nothing’s Ever Said

Beyries – Maman

Editorial Records – Ed Wizard & Disco Double Dee – Shake It Loose

Samuel Kim Music – Elohim

Swarm Of Spheres – Seriously, Invest In Your Death

Upsidedowntown – Over Worked And Under Sleeped

Hopethorns – Hotel bArdo

Vypers – Mr. Girl

Goth Girl – Storm & Stress

Disagree – System Corruption

