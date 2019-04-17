Canadian Artist Language Arts Performs at Toronto’s Monarch Tavern – May 23rd

Canadian art-pop artist Language Arts will be performing at Toronto’s Monarch Tavern on Thursday, May 23rd, alongside Group Therapy + LISA (Mtl) + Cold Tea. The vibrantly catchy Toronto based, Nova Scotia bornartist has recently released her new song and video for “Against The Wind” from her upcoming album, Lemon/Lime, due to be released this fall. V

The latest tune from Language Arts has been picked up across Canada and international, and has been receiving loads of radio plays across the country. The single has “obvious elements of eighties synth pop, but also nineties indie pop, alternative underground and most importantly: It’s got bucket loads of charm.” (BeatRadar).

Akin to Beck, each record from Language Arts is a new departure from her previous releases: “Wonderkind” (2014) and “Able Island” (2015). The artist has created a polished sound that nods at New Wave to Vapourware; and Art-Pop to Dance Music. Fragments of Stereolab, Grizzly Bear, Ladytron and Psychedelic Furs can be found scattered throughout her upcoming album, Lemon/Lime.