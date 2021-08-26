Candyman – Movie Review

Rating: B+ (Very Good)

Bernard Rose’s 1992 horror film Candyman sought to explore neighbourhoods that were largely ignored by those living in nicer communities and left to fend for themselves. With this sequel, director/co-writer Nia DaCosta looks to expand on those themes. Her film works as a social commentary in addition to being an effective scary movie. She co-writes a smart screenplay that analyses the lasting curiosity over urban legends and shows a lot of visual craftmanship in her direction. She understands that the key to many successful slasher films is not just having inventive kills. You also need characters the audience wants to follow and this continuation of the Candyman story gives us that, too.

Even though there are plenty of nods to the events of the first film, DaCosta (along with co-writers Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld) makes sure her Candyman still works as a stand-alone. The mythos surrounding the Candyman is creatively conveyed to the audience via shadow puppetry done in the style of Lotte Reiniger. These sequences are not only brilliantly animated, but is a unique way for presenting exposition to the audience. DaCosta also makes smart use of flashbacks while digging a little deeper into the characters. Speaking of the characters, the leads are able to become properly fleshed out individuals.

One understands why artist Anthony McCoy becomes fascinated by the story of Candyman and the way he makes his entrance. DaCosta uses him as a way to unfold the mystery story at the centre of the movie. A lot of the audience will know the outcome as he becomes more obsessed with it, but that doesn’t stop things from becoming intriguing. His girlfriend Brianna also becomes an important part of the film and her own concerns and fears are well portrayed by Teyonah Parris. There’s also a great performance from Colman Domingo, who relays his own connection with the Candyman.

For the horror sequences, DaCosta crafts some chilling moments. Mirrors provide an important motif and they are well utilised in those sequences. She’s also smart in how she uses gore and the moments where she cuts away. One sequence in a school bathroom is especially notable in showing how this is not a figure to test by saying his name five times. There’s a variety to the scenes she crafts and cinematographer John Guleserian makes great use of the camera. Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe’s score also manages to convey the needed terror of those scenes without going overboard. Through it all, we get the expected message about gentrification and how even when something gets boarded up, that doesn’t mean it’s gone for good.

Candyman proves Nia DaCosta is a filmmaker to be on the lookout for, as she shows a strong understanding of characters, themes and visual detail. She creates the required tension for most of the film and allows us to get to know the characters on screen. We want things to turn out well for them, which is an important element of any slasher film. She makes sure not to repeat herself, even when the titular villain goes on his killing spree. As a sequel to an almost thirty-year-old film, Candyman also succeeds at continuing the story and bringing us back to the setting of Cabrini Green.

Stefan Ellison

