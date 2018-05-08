subscribe: Posts | Comments

CMW 2018 Staff Picks

Posted by Darrell on May 8, 2018 in Canadian Music, Toronto, What's Hot


Who: The Used / Red Sun Rising / The Fever 333
When: Tuesday May 8th
Where: The Phoenix

 

Who: The Crooked / Live Animals / On the Verge
When: Tuesday May 8th
Where: Cherry Colas

 

Who: Moscow Apartment
When: Tuesday May 8th
Where: Rivoli

 

Who: Wolves At Midnight
When: Tuesday May 8th
Where: Horseshoe

 

Who: Grown Up Avengers Stuff
When: Tuesday May 8th
Where: Hideout

 

Who: Mad Caddies
When: Tuesday May 8th
Where: Mod Club

 

Who: The Dirty Nil
When: Tuesday May 9th
Where: Phoenix

 

Who: Lindi Ortega
When:Wednesday May 9th
Where: Mod Club

 

Who: The Mariachi Ghost
When:Wednesday May 9th
Where: Lula Lounge

 

Who: Girl On Girl / Nikki Fierce / A Fellow Ship
When: Wednesday May 9th
Where: Lee’s Palace

 

Who: Witch Prophet
When:Wednesday May 9th
Where:  Baby G

 

Who: Brooklyn Doran
When: Wednesday May 9th
Where:  Night Owl

 

Who:  Modern Space / Birds Of Bellwoods
When: Wednesday May 9th
Where:  Horseshoe

 

Who:  JoJo Worthington
When: Wednesday May 9th
Where:  Garrison

 

Who:  Hot Garbage
When:  Thursday May 10th
Where:  Baby G

 

Who:  Shade
When:  Thursday May 10th
Where:  Horseshoe

 

Who:  The Sword
When:  Thursday May 10th
Where:  Opera House

 

Who: The Reed Effect
When: Tuesday May 11th
Where: Cherry Colas

 

Who: Pkew Pkew Pkew
When: Tuesday May 11th
Where: Horseshoe

 

Who:  Sirius XM House feat. Crown Lands / Monster Truck
When: Friday May 11th
Where:  Phoenix

 

Who:  Goodbye Honolulu
When: Friday May 11th
Where:  Opera House (also May 13th Horseshoe)

 

Who:  Ria Mae
When: Saturday May 11th
Where:  Rebel Friday

 

Who:  Standstills
When: Saturday May 12th
Where:  Horseshoe

 

Who:  The Rathburns / Mudhoney
When: Saturday May 12th
Where:  Lee’s Palace

 

Who:  Texas King
When: Saturday May 12th
Where:  Longboat Hall

 

Who:  Sloan / Mudhoney
When: Saturday May 12th
Where:  YDS

 

Who:  Said The Whale
When: Saturday May 12th
Where:  Phoenix

 

Who:  Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
When: Sunday May 13th
Where:  Phoenix

 

 

