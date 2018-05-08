CMW 2018 Staff Picks



Who: The Used / Red Sun Rising / The Fever 333

When: Tuesday May 8th

Where: The Phoenix

Who: The Crooked / Live Animals / On the Verge

When: Tuesday May 8th

Where: Cherry Colas

Who: Moscow Apartment

When: Tuesday May 8th

Where: Rivoli

Who: Wolves At Midnight

When: Tuesday May 8th

Where: Horseshoe

Who: Grown Up Avengers Stuff

When: Tuesday May 8th

Where: Hideout

Who: Mad Caddies

When: Tuesday May 8th

Where: Mod Club

Who: The Dirty Nil

When: Tuesday May 9th

Where: Phoenix

Who: Lindi Ortega

When:Wednesday May 9th

Where: Mod Club

Who: The Mariachi Ghost

When:Wednesday May 9th

Where: Lula Lounge

Who: Girl On Girl / Nikki Fierce / A Fellow Ship

When: Wednesday May 9th

Where: Lee’s Palace

Who: Witch Prophet

When:Wednesday May 9th

Where: Baby G

Who: Brooklyn Doran

When: Wednesday May 9th

Where: Night Owl

Who: Modern Space / Birds Of Bellwoods

When: Wednesday May 9th

Where: Horseshoe

Who: JoJo Worthington

When: Wednesday May 9th

Where: Garrison

Who: Hot Garbage

When: Thursday May 10th

Where: Baby G

Who: Shade

When: Thursday May 10th

Where: Horseshoe

Who: The Sword

When: Thursday May 10th

Where: Opera House

Who: The Reed Effect

When: Tuesday May 11th

Where: Cherry Colas

Who: Pkew Pkew Pkew

When: Tuesday May 11th

Where: Horseshoe

Who: Sirius XM House feat. Crown Lands / Monster Truck

When: Friday May 11th

Where: Phoenix

Who: Goodbye Honolulu

When: Friday May 11th

Where: Opera House (also May 13th Horseshoe)

Who: Ria Mae

When: Saturday May 11th

Where: Rebel Friday

Who: Standstills

When: Saturday May 12th

Where: Horseshoe

Who: The Rathburns / Mudhoney

When: Saturday May 12th

Where: Lee’s Palace

Who: Texas King

When: Saturday May 12th

Where: Longboat Hall

Who: Sloan / Mudhoney

When: Saturday May 12th

Where: YDS

Who: Said The Whale

When: Saturday May 12th

Where: Phoenix

Who: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

When: Sunday May 13th

Where: Phoenix