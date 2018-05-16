Deadpool 2 – Movie Review

Rating: B (Good)

The first Deadpool movie had a freshness and cheekiness that stood out in an era of popular superhero movies. With the genre becoming ever more popular, it was inevitable that even a Marvel character would poke fun at it. Admittedly, a film like Deadpool is difficult to replicate and although Deadpool 2 lacks the immediate novelty value of its predecessor, the filmmakers still plant the film with multiple humourous fourth wall breaking jokes and enjoyable action sequences. At their heart, these films are a showcase for Ryan Reynolds to geek out and almost satirise his own career decisions. As comedy sequels go, Deadpool 2 can be considered a success in multiple departments.

While the first film’s director, Tim Miller, came from a visual effects background, Deadpool 2’s David Leitch was a stunt coordinator and that’s reflected early on. 20th Century Fox seems to have entrusted the filmmakers with a bit more money to show off and the action is directed with plenty of flair. There are more characters to play around with and Leitch is clearly having fun showcasing their various mutant abilities. The highlight is the luck controlling Domino, played with sheer delight by Zazie Beetz. Our attention may be on Deadpool and his shenanigans most of the time, but Domino does occasionally steal the spotlight from him, especially during an exciting and fast-moving truck chase.

With Cable, Josh Brolin gets to play his second fully developed comic book character in as many weeks and he works superbly well as a straight-faced reactor to Deadpool’s wisecracks. Julian Dennison’s young mutant Russell is given a fairly simple arc, but the actor gets some solid chuckles, too. Like the first film, the biggest laughs come from the meta jokes and Deadpool 2 does contain more of those. Part of the enjoyment of Deadpool comes from his knowledge of being inside of a movie with particular reference to Fox’s long running X-Men franchise. Even running gags, like the stylized opening titles, have a clever twist put on them.

The plot does contain its fair share of surprises along the way. I never thought Deadpool 2 would contain more spoilers than Avengers: Infinity War, but this is definitely another superhero film that one should walk in knowing only the basic gist that Deadpool is back. Leitch, and now Reynolds joining Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese in writing the screenplay, is definitely catering to the superhero fanbase. However, the filmmakers still manage to make the film work for those who have never picked up a comic book or theorised about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool 2 does occasionally let a few gags run a little long, particularly near the end, but the ultimate message is nicely handled.

Even though the freshness has somewhat worn off, Deadpool 2 still works as an enjoyable sequel and it does its job of developing its titular mercenary and taking him to new places. The additions to the cast open up the world of this self-aware universe and it will be great to see more of the likes of Domino and regular Joe X-Force member Peter in future installments. The Deadpool movies have become a neat little sandbox for Ryan Reynolds to play in and just go wild. Deadpool is a character that could easily become grating, but these films walk that fine line of making him oddly endearing.

