Encanto – Movie Review

Rating: A- (Great)

The animated films produced by Walt Disney Animation have taken viewers all over the world, but surprisingly few of them have taken place in South America. For the longest time, the two ‘40s travelogue films with Donald Duck and The Emperor’s New Groove were the only ones. So, it’s nice to add Encanto and its Colombian setting to the list. Directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush have crafted a beautiful musical adventure made even better by its charming lead character. As we get to know the magical family at its centre, the filmmakers present all kinds of exciting sights and sounds, along with some catchy songs courtesy of Lin-Manuel Miranda.

It doesn’t long to endear to the lead protagonist Mirabel. As the only non-magical member of the Madrigal family, there is a sympathetic element to the character. The filmmakers are able to showcase her flaws and her quirks, while still making her incredibly likeable. Her introductory song “The Family Madrigal” does a great job of establishing her personality. Stephanie Beatriz’s vocal performance is another key element as she handles both the sincere, emotional moments and the comedic lines with ease. The rest of the family is properly fleshed out, too, and it doesn’t feel like anyone gets short-changed. Howard, Bush, co-writer Charise Castro Smith and the story team manage to give everyone the proper screentime, which is amazing given how many family members there are.

Impressively, Encanto takes place largely in one location. Mirabel does visit the nearby village and occasionally the surrounding forest, but most of the story occurs inside the enchanted house. The filmmakers use this space to incredible effect, with the house even having a personality of its own. There are plenty of adorable sight gags of it moving floor panels and decorations. This creative decision allows Mirabel to problem solve the main conflict in inventive ways and it is fun to visit the different sections that make up the home. Production designer Ian Gooding deserves a shout-out for what he accomplishes here with the locations.

Miranda’s songs are appropriately catchy and Howard and Bush add to the vibrancy of the numbers. Most of the musical numbers involve an elaborate fantasy number with the colours popping and characters manipulating the visuals. As mentioned before, “The Family Madrigal” is the stand-out number with Mirabel listing off her family and their abilities. “Surface Pressure” is another highlight, with the extra-strong Luisa singing about the expectations placed on her. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” cleverly uses flashbacks to explain why Mirabel’s uncle is estranged. Encanto is definitely an animated musical that takes advantage of what the art form is capable of when paired with toe-tapping tunes.

With Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios continues an impressive hot streak that has been going on since 2008’s Bolt. The film is bursting with beauty and imagination and the filmmakers have crafted a story with the right amount of magic, charm, drama and sincerity. Byron Howard and Jared Bush, who previously collaborated on Zootopia, keep the film moving at a good pace, even as more plot points are piled on and it becomes an interesting mystery to see what’s causing the loss of magic in this home. Watching Encanto makes it even more surprising South America isn’t used as a setting for more animated films, as there are so many possibilities with this tropical continent with such a rich history.

