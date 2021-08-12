Free Guy – Movie Review

Rating: B (Good)

Trailer/Thumbnail Courtesy 20th Century Studios

The video game world offers so many possibilities for inventive storylines. By creating its own universe, Free Guy thus has the freedom to go in its own directions. While the movie starts off feeling derivative of other works, director Shawn Levy and screenwriters Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn eventually find a groove. The film explores the differences between the real and the online world in a clever way and the jokes get a little funnier as the movie plays on. Helped by some impressive special effects and a solid cast, Free Guy becomes quite entertaining.

When watching the early scenes of a Non-Playable Character named Guy, it’s hard not to think of The LEGO Movie. There are a lot of similar story beats, including Guy waking up in the morning and grabbing a coffee and then eventually following a woman he meets. One almost begins to wonder if Phil Lord and Christopher Miller should consider suing the filmmakers for plagiarism. However, once we start exploring the corporate offices that program this video game world, Free Guy becomes a lot more interesting. Jumping back and forth allows for a fun contrast between these worlds and we eventually do grow to care about the heroes.

Using open-world games as inspiration, Levy and his team have fun with the concept as Guy tries to complete various missions. The film plays with our knowledge of how these games work and there is an understanding of why so many find them appealing. The inter-office politics of the game developer actually becomes rather intriguing and there are some nice scenes between Joe Keery and Jodie Comer. As Guy, Ryan Reynolds gets some more laughs as the film progresses and he and Comer play off each other well. The filmmakers are also smart in acknowledging the strangeness of their relationship.

When Taika Waititi first arrives as the head of the video game company, he’s definitely giving it his all. It’s a performance that comes dangerously close to being annoying, but much like the movie, he figures out the right balancing act. The jokes get funnier and there actually ends up being an emotional investment in things turning out well in the end. The filmmakers employ a ticking clock, along with a sly commentary on technology companies always feeling the need to upgrade products to the detriment of their consumers. The visual effects artists also deserve credit for their impressive work at bringing “Free City” to life.

Even with a few bumps along the way, Free Guy becomes quite a likeable adventure in the end. Shawn Levy has a history of telling stories where characters’ imaginations come to life, even going as far back as his work on the television series The Famous Jett Jackson. Free Guy continues that theme in his directorial output and does it with the right amount of self-aware humour. There’s even an unexpectedly touching element to the story that gives it an added enjoyment. It provides the right kind of summer escapism and goofiness to make for an entertaining ride.

Stefan Ellison

