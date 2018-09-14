Geoff Gibbons – Rollin’ Free – New Release

Check out this new single from Vancouver Americana-folk artist Geoff Gibbons entitled “Rollin’ Free”. This is the first single to be released since last 2017’s acclaimed “Buffalo Hotel” full-length.

Geoff’s soul deep songwriting and vocals are imbued with experience and empathy. Against the intimate grain of his voice, the players reflect his themes with subtle flourishes and stellar musicianship.



In a daily life filled with stresses, fears and obstacles, we all want to feel free, to let go and just embrace life. With “Rollin’ Free”, Geoff shares his inspired inner feeling with the listener and invites them along for a little road trip.