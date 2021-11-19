Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Movie Review

Rating: A- (Great)

Jason Reitman has a built a directing career on telling stories focused on human relationships and unconventional lead protagonists. Whether he’s making a satirical comedy, a teen movie or a serious political drama, Reitman finds ways to make us invested with the people on screen. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is his first foray into franchise filmmaking, with the added pressure of continuing a story previously directed by his father Ivan Reitman. Thankfully, his voice has not been lost and the result is a delightful sequel that serves as a logical place to take the series. The new characters are worth caring about and the way Ghostbusters: Afterlife ties into the earlier films is inspired and even quite touching.

At its core, the movie is about a family trying to figure out their place in the world. The single mother Callie and her two children Phoebe and Trevor are likeable protagonists and it doesn’t take long to establish who they are and the situation they are. They are immediately sympathetic and Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard work off each other really well. Part of Reitman’s skills as a director come from how natural his actors appear on screen and that continues in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Of the three leads, Grace stands out the strongest as the scientifically-minded Phoebe and her arc of finding out what a Ghostbuster is is well developed. Adding to the fun are Paul Rudd as a supportive teacher and Logan Kim as Phoebe’s excitable friend.

When the Ghostbusters elements are introduced, Reitman’s enthusiasm comes through. As someone who was on the set when the first two films were being filmed, he obviously has a personal connection. However, instead of hording the franchise for himself or claiming himself as a “real fan”, he is instead eager to share the joys of Ghostbusters with the rest of the world. Everyone deserves a chance to use a trap or wield a proton pack. The little nods and Easter Eggs are fun to spot and a particularly nice touch is the use of Elmer Bernstein’s wonderful score from the ‘80s films.

While we get a few returning ghosts and monsters, Ghostbusters: Afterlife does provide a few twists in that department. The mini-Stay Puft Marshmallow Men are hilarious and are even responsible for a few of the darker jokes. Muncher, a new ghost in the vein of Slimer, also makes an impression. He results in one of the best action scenes in the movie when Phoebe and friends give chase. The most surprising aspect of this film is how emotional it is. That’s largely a credit to Reitman and his co-writer Gil Kenan. The heartfelt moments are earned and they’re born not only out of an appreciation for the films that came before, but because of what these characters have been through.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife manages to work on multiple levels. As a sequel to beloved ‘80s movies, it finds a clever way of returning to it and catching up with this world. As a fantastical comedy, it presents us with plenty of funny moments and witty lines, along with taking full advantage of its premise. Those are all nice, but what makes the film special is its focus on a family who is a bit lost and trying to figure out the best use of their time in this small Oklahoma town. It does have a bit of a different tone and feel from the original Ghostbusters movies, but that’s to be expected. Jason Reitman is not the same filmmaker as his father and he has managed to craft an impressive career long before he decided to take on this popular series. However, his love and appreciation for what Ivan Reitman, Paul Feig and even the animated series accomplished beforehand comes through in every frame.

Stefan Ellison

