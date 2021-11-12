Home Sweet Home Alone – Movie Review

Rating: D+ (Bad)

The film Home Alone was such an inspired idea on John Hughes’s part and Chris Columbus did a good job of directing what eventually ended up on screen. Its massive box-office success unsurprisingly turned it into a franchise with other filmmakers attempting to use the concept. Home Sweet Home Alone uses the formula of the series, but also seeks to do something a little different by putting more focus on the people trying to break into the house. It’s an idea with promise, but the execution is off and the laughs don’t quite materialise. Everyone involved is trying really hard, but this sequel mostly underwhelms.

The notion of the burglars being sympathetic protagonists with a legitimate reason for trying to enter the house of a boy left home alone offers so much potential. To the film’s credit, one does sort of root for the married couple Pam and Jeff. These aren’t malicious people, by any means, but that creates an issue when the slapstick and booby traps start coming. When they’re being physically harmed in such brutal ways, it ends up being more horrifying than actually funny. In the original Home Alone, you want Kevin to win. In Home Sweet Home Alone, Max comes across as not willing to listen.

Max also doesn’t have much of a personality. This might have to do with Pam and Jeff being the more fleshed-out characters, but it means the wish fulfilment element of the premise isn’t there. Archie Yates showed real comic talent in Jojo Rabbit, but he’s given little to work with here. Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney also try hard to get laughs from the dialogue they’re required to say, but only a few chortles make it through. The movie also throws in quick appearances from Pete Holmes, Chris Parnell and Andy Daly as members of Max’s extended family, but they’re given little to do. One wonders how much of their screentime was cut down in post-production.

Max’s mother has an arc of trying to return home, but those scenes could honestly have been cut out without losing much. The connections to the first movie are clever, though. Kevin’s older brother Buzz appears as a policeman, which is a nice way of showing that this exists in the same universe. The film also reveals how Kevin’s adventures home alone and lost in New York affected his later career path. The ending is nice and features a bit of that signature Home Alone heart. However, it takes so long to get to that point after having to sit through the underwhelming pratfalls and other hijinks.

One can understand the desire to continue to milk the Home Alone cash cow. The first film is still regarded as a beloved holiday classic and even the first sequel still has its fans. There is some respect paid to Columbus’s initial entry, but the most important parts where the film should succeed are where it most disappoints. The flaws could be forgiven if the movie was funny, but little of what appears on-screen registers. The entire cast is trying their best to make this material land, but Dan Mazer’s direction and the writing lacks the required punch and charm. Home Sweet Home Alone ends up being a fairly run-of-the-mill Christmas movie as a result.

Stefan Ellison

