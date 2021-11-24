House of Gucci – Movie Review

Rating: B+ (Very Good)

Trailer/Thumbnail Courtesy Universal Pictures

To the average consumer, the fashion world doesn’t seem that interesting. These expensive labels feel like the work of designers making clothes that most people won’t buy, because of absurd prices. You can find perfectly wearable outfits at Old Navy. There’s no need to go to these stores. Ridley Scott has somehow found a way to make the story of the Italian fashion house strangely engaging, largely by focusing on the interfamily squabbles. Most of House of Gucci is carried by Lady Gaga’s performance as the new heiress with her going all out. While the film is a tad too lengthy, Scott has put together a compelling drama.

Someone walking into the film not knowing a thing about the premise might think it was a romantic comedy at first. The early scenes between Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci establish their meeting and falling in love, with the screenplay giving them plenty of lines to chew on. Driver does well, but it’s Gaga who takes hold of the spotlight. Putting on an Italian accent, she successfully shows Patrizia’s transformation into a ruthless figure willing to do anything to put Gucci on top. It’s a fiery performance that commands the screen and you notice her lost presence when she is off-screen. It’s possible House of Gucci wouldn’t be nearly as enthralling without her in the lead role.

As the older members of the Gucci family, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino bring their expected years of acting experience to the table. Pacino even gets to do his trademark shouting at one point. Jared Leto is completely unrecognisable under the makeup as the Fredo Corleone-esque Paolo Gucci. He primarily portrays Paolo as a pathetic figure and certainly appears to be in a different movie from everyone else. One wonders how much the impressive prosthetics is what deserves credit for his disappearance. House of Gucci provides the proper context and even though it’s about a fashion house, the story isn’t all about the clothes. It’s also about a marriage falling apart and what led there.

The film shows the changing relationship between Patrizia and Maurizio and the effect this has on both of them. Their argument scenes have the needed bitterness, but this comes through mainly in harsh words rather than shouting matches. We see how both manipulate each other with their actions and that’s what keeps things interesting. Admittedly, the film does overstay its welcome at almost two hours and forty minutes. Some parts drag, especially when Gaga is off-screen, and House of Gucci doesn’t earn the extended runtime. The little bits of business minutiae can tire after a while, but Scott eventually brings the story back into focus and we return to the character development.

Some may hope a story of this sort was campier in the presentation and Ridley Scott’s direction can get dry. However, there’s enough of the story that’s intriguing, like the interplay between the family members and especially Patrizia’s role. Scott allows Gaga to take over the movie and deliver a powerhouse performance. It’s not a particularly flattering portrait of the real woman, but the film does seek to show how this royalty within a fashion family altered her. We see how this led her to take drastic and dramatic steps and what resulted in her downfall.

Stefan Ellison

THE SCENE