Kaleigh – Twisted // Mistake – Single Review

Like many of her L.A. peers, Kaleigh Krause (aka Kaleigh) enhances many of her songs using her acting talents. For her latest single “Twisted // Mistake” Kaleigh brings into a broken love story as she doubts herself and finally realizes what she needs to do.

Despite the upbeat tones in the arrangements behind Kaleigh’s vocals on “Twisted // Mistake” there’s a deeper pain lingering underneath it all. As the song goes on, Kaleigh reveals the truth of how things fell apart as she asserts her independence and finds the strength to go on. Though the instrumentation can feel somewhat disconnected from the lyrics at times, there are some truly captivating moments in the song’s bridge that tie things together.

Though a similar disconnect is present in Kaleigh’s video for the song, the video brings viewers even further into the story of a distraught relationship. Kaleigh even tackles the romanticized memories of relationships in the video before it reveals the cold reality that can bring them down to nothing.

