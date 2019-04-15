LOCAL NATIVES

RELEASE NEW SONG & VIDEO FOR TAP DANCERSTARRING BREAKOUT CONTEMPORARY CHOREOGRAPHER MICAELA TAYLOR

Local Natives’ new album, Violet Street, arrives this month on April 26 via Loma Vista Recordings. Today, the band reveals new song, Tap Dancer.



The classic studio setting is juxtaposed on Violet Street with modern production and visuals to form a timeless album. The band’s signature soaring three-part harmonies are augmented by loops of tape, physically spliced and transformed by hand. The result of experimenting in the studio with genius producer, Shawn Everett [Alabama Shakes, Kacey Musgraves, The War On Drugs], is a band renewed. Tap Dancer is preceded by the recent release of the “shimmering” (Stereogum) track, Cafe Amarillo, and the lush, expansive lead single, When Am I Gonna Lose You, whose gripping video stars Kate Mara.

This spring, the band will embark on The Spiral Choir tour of North America, with stops in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal in May. See full list of tour dates below. Based in Los Angeles, the quintet progressed their blissful sound over the course of three full-length albums, Gorilla Manor [2009], Hummingbird [2013], and Sunlit Youth [2016]. The latter received praise from The FADER, Consequence of Sound and The Guardian. In between countless sold out shows and festival appearances – including a standout Coachella 2017 set – they’ve graced the stages of Austin City Limits, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show With James Corden, and more.

LOCAL NATIVES 2019 TOUR DATES:

April 25 – HOLLYWOOD, CA @ Amoeba*

April 29 – LONDON, UK @ Rough Trade East SOLD OUT

April 30 – LONDON, UK @ Oslo SOLD OUT

May 2 – PARIS, FR @ Point Ephémère SOLD OUT

May 15 – VANCOUVER, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

May 16 – SEATTLE, WA @ Neptune Theater SOLD OUT

May 17 – SEATTLE, WA @ Neptune Theater SOLD OUT

May 18 – PORTLAND, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 21 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ First Avenue

May 23 – CHICAGO, IL @ Thalia Hall SOLD OUT

May 24 – CHICAGO, IL @ Thalia Hall SOLD OUT

May 25 – DETROIT, MI @ Majestic Theater

May 27 – TORONTO, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 28 – MONTREAL, QC @ The Rialto Theatre

May 30 – BOSTON, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

May 31 – BOSTON, MA @ Paradise Rock Club SOLD OUT

June 1 – PITTSBURGH, PA @ Stage AE

June 3 – WASHINGTON, DC @ 9:30 Club

June 4 – WASHINGTON, DC @ 9:30 Club

June 6 – BROOKLYN, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 7 – BROOKLYN, NY @ Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT

June 8 – PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Union Transfer

June 10 – RALEIGH, NC @ The Ritz

June 11 – ATLANTA, GA @ Buckhead Theater

June 13 – SAN ANTONIO, TX @ The Aztec Theater

June 14 – DALLAS, TX @ House of Blues

June 15 – AUSTIN, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

June 17 – DENVER, CO @ Ogden Theater

June 19 – SAN DIEGO, CA @ North Park Theatre

June 20 – SANTA ANA, CA @ The Observatory SOLD OUT

June 21 – OAKLAND, CA @ Fox Theatre

June 22 – LOS ANGELES, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

June 28 – ATHENS, GR @ Summer Nostos Festival

July 21 – WOOYUNG, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

* – in-store performance