LOCAL NATIVES RELEASE NEW SONG & VIDEO
LOCAL NATIVES
RELEASE NEW SONG & VIDEO FOR TAP DANCERSTARRING BREAKOUT CONTEMPORARY CHOREOGRAPHER MICAELA TAYLOR
Local Natives’ new album, Violet Street, arrives this month on April 26 via Loma Vista Recordings. Today, the band reveals new song, Tap Dancer.
The classic studio setting is juxtaposed on Violet Street with modern production and visuals to form a timeless album. The band’s signature soaring three-part harmonies are augmented by loops of tape, physically spliced and transformed by hand. The result of experimenting in the studio with genius producer, Shawn Everett [Alabama Shakes, Kacey Musgraves, The War On Drugs], is a band renewed. Tap Dancer is preceded by the recent release of the “shimmering” (Stereogum) track, Cafe Amarillo, and the lush, expansive lead single, When Am I Gonna Lose You, whose gripping video stars Kate Mara.
This spring, the band will embark on The Spiral Choir tour of North America, with stops in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal in May. See full list of tour dates below. Based in Los Angeles, the quintet progressed their blissful sound over the course of three full-length albums, Gorilla Manor [2009], Hummingbird [2013], and Sunlit Youth [2016]. The latter received praise from The FADER, Consequence of Sound and The Guardian. In between countless sold out shows and festival appearances – including a standout Coachella 2017 set – they’ve graced the stages of Austin City Limits, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show With James Corden, and more.
LOCAL NATIVES 2019 TOUR DATES:
April 25 – HOLLYWOOD, CA @ Amoeba*
April 29 – LONDON, UK @ Rough Trade East SOLD OUT
April 30 – LONDON, UK @ Oslo SOLD OUT
May 2 – PARIS, FR @ Point Ephémère SOLD OUT
May 15 – VANCOUVER, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
May 16 – SEATTLE, WA @ Neptune Theater SOLD OUT
May 17 – SEATTLE, WA @ Neptune Theater SOLD OUT
May 18 – PORTLAND, OR @ Roseland Theater
May 21 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ First Avenue
May 23 – CHICAGO, IL @ Thalia Hall SOLD OUT
May 24 – CHICAGO, IL @ Thalia Hall SOLD OUT
May 25 – DETROIT, MI @ Majestic Theater
May 27 – TORONTO, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 28 – MONTREAL, QC @ The Rialto Theatre
May 30 – BOSTON, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
May 31 – BOSTON, MA @ Paradise Rock Club SOLD OUT
June 1 – PITTSBURGH, PA @ Stage AE
June 3 – WASHINGTON, DC @ 9:30 Club
June 4 – WASHINGTON, DC @ 9:30 Club
June 6 – BROOKLYN, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
June 7 – BROOKLYN, NY @ Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT
June 8 – PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Union Transfer
June 10 – RALEIGH, NC @ The Ritz
June 11 – ATLANTA, GA @ Buckhead Theater
June 13 – SAN ANTONIO, TX @ The Aztec Theater
June 14 – DALLAS, TX @ House of Blues
June 15 – AUSTIN, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
June 17 – DENVER, CO @ Ogden Theater
June 19 – SAN DIEGO, CA @ North Park Theatre
June 20 – SANTA ANA, CA @ The Observatory SOLD OUT
June 21 – OAKLAND, CA @ Fox Theatre
June 22 – LOS ANGELES, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
June 28 – ATHENS, GR @ Summer Nostos Festival
July 21 – WOOYUNG, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
* – in-store performance