Matt Epp – Shadowlands – New Release

Released on June 22, Matt Epp’s ‘Shadowlands‘ is an honest adventure into contemporary Canadiana.

“I took my time writing this album,” Epp says. “I didn’t just include songs that I was trying to make ‘hits’ from. This is my 10th studio album but it feels like a debut for me; it could be self-titled. I think I was/am using the process of this album to work through a lot of challenges and it’s the first time I’ve given an album of mine a role that important. Maybe I thought I had to have answers before. Now I’m asking questions, and am better off having no answers.”

Track List:

1. Runaway

2. Hit The Ground

3. The Bell

4. Mercy

5. North Country

6. Unnatural

7. Uncharted Waters

8. Good Lover

9. May I Have This Dance

10. In A Flash

Recorded at Dark Horse Studio (Franklin TN)

Produced by Aaron Goldstein

Mixed by John Paul Peters, Private Ear (Winnipeg, MB)

Mastered by Gavin Lurssen, Lurssen Mastering (Los Angeles, CA)

Featured Musicians:

Jon Radford (drums in Steelism),

Micah Hulscher (keys for Margo Price),

‘Champagne’ James Robertson (guitars for Lindi Ortega),

Joel Couture (Matt’s long-time bassist),

and the lovely background sounds of The O’Pears, Sweet Alibi and Brandy Zdan

Check out the video for “Runway” below and listen to the full record on Spotify or Bandcamp.