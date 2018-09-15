Monique Angele – Alive – New Release

Combining stunning, elegant piano melodies with breathtaking vocals, Monique Angele brings an unparalleled passion to her music that makes it truly stand out, covering a wide array of different messages with her album Alive.

“I was inspired to release this album because I wanted to create something that pushed the boundaries in regards to songwriting, production and subject matter. I believe each song dives into the raw emotions and passions of what it feels like to be “alive.” and shows to not be afraid to express oneself fully. The songs range from ethereal bliss, political change, depression and love.” – Monique Angele

Track List:

1. Pink Coloured Sky

2. Our Paradise

3. Forever Strong

4. Rare Girl

5. Hold On

6. I Want a World

All songs written and performed by Monique Angele.

Vocals and Piano: Monique Angele

Drums: Shawn Burgess

Violin: Sarah Busuttil

Guitar, Bass and Other Instruments: Sean O’Sullivan from Highway 9 Productions Producer/Recording Engineer: Sean O’Sullivan from Highway 9 Productions

Mastered by Joe Carra from Crystal Mastering

Artist Biography

Monique Angele is a unique emerging Canadian singer-songwriter currently based in Australia. Her music blends both classical and pop elements in a style that exhibits both pianistic finesse and soaring vocals.

Monique’s performance history makes her no stranger to the stage, possessing a background in solo piano and voice repertoire, opera and musical theatre. Originally honing her vocal skills in classical opera, she decided that performing her own music was her calling. Her live performances of her original music always convey a charismatic and elegant response from audiences and have won rave reviews wherever she performs. She has performed across Canada, Australia, and London, UK. Her songs range from instrumental complexity and virtuosic vocals to simple and refined moments of bliss. Whether it be about heartbreak, seduction, anger, or lighthearted themes, she delivers honest emotions to the listener.