NEUROTIX – Service Me – New Release

Following up their last single “Loser”, Chicago base NEUROTIX’s new single/video “Service Me” is another exercise in grunge/noise rock reckless abandon. With strong influence from Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, and more, NEUROTIX are definitely one to watch.

“We’re bringing back what we consider to be an unfinished genre that left the music scene for over two decades, “GRUNGE!” Ever since the death of Nirvana’s lead-man, Kurt Cobain, the style has been mostly obsolete. This is the reason we are bringing grunge back! It makes the listener come alive with its high intensity and loud obnoxious tones.”

Their story is one that almost seems like fate. Singer, songwriter, and front-man Dom Tonozzi (hailing from Chicago) had gone through a period in his life where he didn’t play any music for almost 10 years, but around the end of 2016 woke with the idea of starting a band. He reached out to drummer Dave Reisig, whom he had contacted earlier that year after seeing an ad for drum lessons he wanted to get for his son. Dave agreed to come out for a jam and brought a bassist friend with him. Simultaneously, Dom was searching for a second guitarist to play lead. He put an ad out online and within a few days was contacted by Paul Rhyne.

The three all showed up to the first practice and quickly realized that Dom was up to something truly remarkable and fell in love with not only his music, but also the attitude it brought with it. During that first year of playing together, they brought in bassist Carlo Tomayo. Carlo and Dom had been friends since childhood and with the addition of Carlo and his musicality, the music has been propelled to the next level.