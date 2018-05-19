Nick Lamb – Gettin’ High Off of You – Single Review

From humble beginnings Nick Lamb emerges a dignified and modest rocker that knows when to go all out and when to avoid over-stating things. Across his latest set of singles, Lamb brings as much fury as he does reflective writing to make music that touches on the human soul.

As “Gettin’ High Off Of You” kicks off with a blistering pace, Lamb’s sunny vocals give the song a welcoming and sprawling energy. Guitar licks fly out with a loose and dynamic energy letting every moment of the song grow more and more excited. By the flare-heavy solo the track explodes into such a heavy climax that Lamb could honestly have ended the song there. Though this can make the second half feel redundant, Lamb continuously layers more into the song while ramping up the ferocious energy.

Lamb strips away a lot of his hard-rocking tones for “Simple Man” but it’s more than just an aesthetic play on his message. As Lamb croons about what he’s searching for and the joys in a no-frills take on life, it always feels like he’s building toward a big drop. Though he never gives the song that release it needs, he focuses on telling a tight little folk ballad instead.

Facebook, Bandcamp