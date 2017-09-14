 Niker Groze – Shake That Booty (feat. Roe Nelle) – Single Review

With all the dance music that comes out these days it’s refreshing to have a few dance songs that are trying to promote a healthier sense of self-esteem. On Niker Groze latest single, he brings a hefty dose of disco instrumentation, with the slapping bass really helping drive the sparser verses. Between the positive messages of the verses and somewhat sugary sound, the song actually sounds closest to the work of RuPaul. Noelle’s chorus lines nail the right balance of harmonies and auto-tune to make something that feels thick and powerful like later Cher tracks. Through Groze’s fast lyrics, there’s a hefty sense of goofiness, not unlike PSY that goes to make the messages seem a lot more earnest. The more lewd lines about rear-ends do seem a little strange given the song’s mostly personality focused messages. This said the production is strong for an up-and-coming artist and Grozer shows a lot of promise as a vocalist.

While a little cheesy on the whole, Groze’s video is a tightly choreographed piece that goes to reinforce his positive words. Between his role as a Cupid of upbeat dancing and the tone of love that he spreads throughout the piece, it’s a wholesome but still engaging watch.

