Nobody – Movie Review

Rating: B (Good)

Trailer/Thumbnail Courtesy Universal Pictures

Action movies about suburban family men who take matters into their own hands when their world is threatened are very common and often descend into fantasies for middle-aged men. Thankfully, Nobody more than manages to carve out its own identity with director Ilya Naishuller and screenwriter Derek Kolstad actually making lead protagonist Hutch into someone worth following. He’s a flawed and broken individual, but we understand his motivations and Bob Odenkirk more than sells what he’s going through. While the story may be simple, the action has plenty of energy and there are some fun plot turns along the way.

The high points of Nobody do come from the excellently choreographed action sequences. There is a rawness to them, as Hutch does get seriously injured multiple times. We see the strain this has on him, even as he gets back up. A stand-out is a scene on a bus, which makes great use of the small space. The character’s decisions also make sense and the film properly portrays his torment. It’s quite a layered performance from Odenkirk and Hutch becomes someone with clearly a lot on his mind beyond just punching criminals. While this is certainly a violent and bloody movie, there’s a sense of humour that adds to the film’s entertainment value.

William Yeh and Evan Schiff’s editing keeps the plot moving and they cut together some great montages, the most notable being the opening that shows Hutch’s daily routine. This opening immediately grabs us and makes us curious where the filmmakers will take this character. Nobody subverts expectations in other ways, too. At one point, it seems like the film will be one of those action films made to advocate for gun ownership, which becomes a little worrying. Thankfully, the movie takes a different approach in showing how one can protect their family. Although there is still plenty of gunplay, Naishuller and Kolstad find clever uses for the weapons, thus avoiding repetition.

The villains are your standard brutes, with the cliched Russian mobster being the central antagonist. With that said, nobody is going to be watching this film expecting to see fleshed out villains. The audience is here to watch Odenkirk battle them in creative and violent ways. One wonderful surprise comes from an appearance by Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s father. Lloyd rarely appears in high-profile projects these days, which is disappointing, so it’s great to see him play a role in Nobody. One hopes several big filmmakers will see him in this movie and offer him some exciting parts in the future.

Nobody delivers exactly what it says on the tin, elevated by a strong leading performance from Bob Odenkirk. As someone who got his start in sketch comedy, it’s been fascinating seeing him reinvent himself in more dramatic roles these past few years. The action is appropriately brutal and there is an investment in where the story goes, outside of the punches and gun shots. It’s an entertaining ride that presents us with the required thrills and has a great understanding of location. Right when things could have gotten dull, Ilya Naishuller gives the audience something new to witness and keep us engaged.

Stefan Ellison

THE SCENE