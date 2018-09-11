Ocean’s 8 Movie Review

I’m never excited when I hear about a sequel, a prequel, a spin-off or a reboot; I have to be honest and admit that. I never go out to the theatre looking forward to it, yet I go nonetheless.

That’s what made it all the more surprising when Ocean’s 8 actually turned out to be a very enjoyable, and relatively fresh, movie.

Don’t get me wrong, it would have been nice to see a movie with the ambition to be its own thing, and exist in its own rights. However, as much as possible, there’s no haunting presence or disappointing feeling related to the previous Ocean’s casino based franchise while watching the entertaining Steven Soderbergh produced, Gary Ross directed heist comedy action film.

The cast itself is worth mentioning, with Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett charismatically leading a diverse group whose chemistry is smooth and refreshing. This movie is more than the “female-version” of something, which felt a little like patronizing and pandering to an audience when Ghostbusters came out, almost as an attempt by Hollywood to come across as more likeable and inclusive. Not that it was a bad movie, it was actually better than expected by most people, yet it was a little dull.

The plot is not particularly original, as the movie sees Debbie Ocean (George Clooney’s estranged sister) gathering an all female crew on the quest for an unprecedented heist at the New York City’s yearly Met Gala – indeed, much like real-life casinos have moved to online casinos, the Ocean’s franchise has now moved from casinos to galas. The movie is nonetheless solid, thanks to a fairly smooth script – though not a particularly innovative one – and a surprisingly good blend of incredible actresses such as Helena Bonham Carter, and young superstars such as Rihanna and Awkwafina, who not only sold tickets, but actually delivered a good performance. The latter, especially, is having a very good year, also appearing on the widely successful Crazy Rich Asians.

The movie is well shot and well directed, as you might expect from a $70 million budget production, resulting in a fairly successful box office phenomenon (almost $300 millions, four times as much as the budget) and a warm critical response.

Overall, if you’re looking for an effortless movie experience on a Monday night or Sunday afternoon, Ocean’s 8 might be just what you need, provided you can move past the trite storyline.