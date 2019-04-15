On May 11th Old Man Canyon will be coming to Toronto to play The Rivoli.

Based in Vancouver, Old Man Canyon first gained attention with his 2016 album, Delirium, which was produced with superstar producer Mike Butler (Death Cab For Cutie, Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones). Since then he has embarked on a series of tours across North America, sharing stages with artists such as Foster The People, Boy & Bear, and a sold out tour with Australia’s Paper Kites. These opportunities have arisen in part from the prominent placement of Old Man Canyon songs in TV shows such as Shameless, Suits, and Sons of Anarchy, tying their emotionally resonant music to poignant moments of onscreen drama.

His new album – A Grand Facade is clever and confident, while also maintaining the dreamy, psychedelic, and honest energy he has become known for. His recent single “Runaway,” puts on full display his battles with the flight or fight response, bringing the listener along with him on the relentless journey. This new album brings together his original dynamic stylings and his all-embracing, addictive sounds. Together, it creates an energetic collection of songs that not only showcase his growth as an artist, but also highlights the universal themes that affect us all – culminating in a live show that cannot be missed.







