On The Grand announces summer programming line-up

From the masterminds behind Ever After Music Festival, Beyond Oz Productions is thrilled to announce the second annual On The Grand summer mini festival line-up featuring Yellow Claw, ZiA, Queensryche, Skid Row, Great White, MC Hammer, Sisqo, Biz Markie and many more. A hot spot for some of the most highly anticipated concerts and events in the Tri-City area this summer, On The Grand will open its doors in June to kick off the summer festival season.







Mini festival themes

Location: Bingemans – 425 Bingemans Centre Dr, Kitchener

**more event and concert announcements to follow this summer

All Ages



June 6 – Ever After Music Festival Pre-Party

Kicking off Western Ontario’s leading EDM and dance festival featuring some of the biggest names in rave music featuring Yellow Claw, ZiA and a special guest

Ticket price: $30.00



June 29 – Oh! Canada Day Festival

A celebration of our great country featuring live music and Canadian themes activities and vendors – headlining talent to be announced at a later date

Ticket price: $37.99



July 6 – SlamFest

An outdoor 80’s and 90’s metal festival featuring Queensryche, Skid Row and Great White

Ticket price: $45.99



July 27 – Reggae Fest

A dancehall reggae party – headlining talent to be announced at a later date (last year’s acts being Sean Paul + Elephant Man)

Ticket price:$39.99



August 24 – ‘90s Throwback Fest ft. Hammer’s House Party

An incredible event including old school ‘90s artists Sisqo, Biz Markie and MC Hammer

Ticket price: $49.99

More information can be found here:https://www.facebook.com/pg/BeyondOzEvents/events/