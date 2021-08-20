Paw Patrol: The Movie – Movie Review

Rating: B (Good)

Trailer/Thumbnail Courtesy Elevation Pictures

The preschool animated series Paw Patrol has proven to be an enormous success with youngsters. Watching the feature-length film adaptation makes it understandable why it’s captured the attention of children. The simple premise of dogs with different jobs saving the day lends itself to a number of adventures. In the case of Paw Patrol: The Movie, director Cal Brunker has fashioned an enjoyable little escapade with a decent number of good deeds and inventive action scenes. There’s a sweet-natured tone to the entire movie and a solid arc is also built for the lead dog Chase. This becomes a more than serviceable tale for the under-five set and one that older viewers will be able to tolerate, too.

For newcomers to the franchise, it doesn’t take long for Paw Patrol: The Movie to introduce the concept. This is a world where everyone accepts dogs can talk and take on public jobs and that’s strangely a part of its charm. These dogs just want to help others and it’s easy to warm up to them. Most of the Paw Patrol are largely interchangeable in personality, but they do have collars and outfits that help us see what their occupations are. Chase the police dog is given the most attention in this movie, so he’s the one handed the pivotal story arc. The filmmakers manage to craft a storyline that explores the lasting impact of trauma. The movie tackles these themes with the needed depth.

Chase’s back story is properly fleshed out and there’s immediately a sympathetic element. When he has a brief fallout with the human Paw Patrol leader Ryder, the movie avoids turning it into this big angry blow-up and that’s appreciated. The other important character is Liberty, a fangirl of the Paw Patrol. She steals several scenes thanks to her peppy personality and likeable attitude. The villain is a corrupt mayor who hates dogs, which is about as fleshed as he gets. However, he does have his funny moment as helped by a solid vocal performance from Ron Pardo.

Brunker includes several action scenes and while there is the needed peril, it doesn’t become too scary for the youngest viewers watching. The focus is mainly on the vehicles and gadgets used by the dogs. Yes, these will obviously become toys. However, there is so much creativity in their designs and what they are used for. Their toyetic appearance even add a certain playful quality to the proceedings. The animation by Mikros Image has a zippy and bouncy look to it and the production design is colourful and inviting. Even with all of the action and bright colours, the movie never becomes overwhelming and is paced quite well through its lean 86-minute runtime.

Paw Patrol: The Movie does exactly what it requires by creating an entertaining treat for preschool audiences. However, the filmmakers respect the intelligence of their viewers and make sure there’s some substance in the storyline. The characters prove to be likeable and there’s a rooting interest in them stopping the mayor. Most of the people who watch this movie will be children and their parents, but for anyone else who winds up giving it a viewing, it’s a pleasant experience. Paw Patrol: The Movie fulfils the proper requirements for a successful children’s film by not sacrificing story for juggling keys and making it visually appealing.

Stefan Ellison

THE SCENE