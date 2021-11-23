Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City – Movie Review

Rating: D+ (Bad)

While a simple concept, zombie movies can provide a lot of fun as well as social commentary as we watch people slowly turn into flesh-eating monsters. There’s also something about zombies that makes them a bit more terrifying than other movie monsters. Adapting the popular video games, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City begins with a certain amount of creepiness and anticipation for what’s about to happen. However, the film eventually descends into shooting and one-dimensional characters and becomes obnoxious. It even stops being a zombie movie after a while as other creatures are thrown into the story. Welcome to Raccoon City tries to be a mix of horror and action, but doesn’t succeed at either.

Director/writer Johannes Roberts plants a few intriguing seeds early on, especially regarding the titular city and the mysterious pharmaceutical company that runs it. Kaya Scodelario’s Claire Redfield presents an intriguing protagonist as she returns home and there is a sense of dread early on. The introduction of the first zombie we see sets us up for some possible scares later. We are eventually introduced to some of the other main characters, which primarily consist of a police precinct. These cops are largely interchangeable with the exception of Donal Logue as the chief. He finds the right tone to play this character and is able to make dialogue that would otherwise be eye-rolling with how on-the-nose it is actually quite amusing.

Everyone else is dull and not all that compelling. They mostly exist to shoot whatever monsters come across their path and to possibly get eaten. As the film tries to divide time between the several characters, even Claire ends up getting a little lost in the shuffle. The action also disappoints, with most taking place in hallways. One fight scene is even done in the dark with the only light coming from shotgun blasts. There is also a surprising lack of zombies in this zombie movie. A few pop up, including an infected dog, but not nearly enough. We do get plenty of other monsters, who aren’t anything to write home about.

The Umbrella Corporation, the evil company responsible for the terror that occurs, also isn’t explored quite enough. There are hints early on that some greater truth will be revealed, but what we find out is largely underwhelming. Maybe this will be touched upon in a potential sequel, but it’s always risky to save important information for later instalments that may or may not happen. Going into the third act, Welcome to Raccoon City gets more and more ridiculous. Neal McDonough especially chews the scenery as a villainous scientist, but not in a fun way.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with an absurd shoot-’em-up zombie picture. Many of these are actually quite fun, but Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City does not live up to what it promises. The film is mostly just dull as we see the characters run around and occasionally come across a living corpse that wants to eat their flesh. Any potential with these characters is evaporated early on and we’re mostly left with watching the uninteresting carnage on screen. The movie almost tries to be like a carnival ride, but it lacks the thrills and excitement required.

Stefan Ellison

