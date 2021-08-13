Respect – Movie Review

Rating: B- (Okay)

Trailer/Thumbnail Courtesy Universal Pictures

Musician biopics seem to have a time-honoured formula that they stick to. This usually involves rearranging events, but the final result makes it look like all singers and musicians have lived the exact same life. That the comedy Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story so accurately mocked this formula has additionally made it hard not to flash back to certain scenes from that film. The Aretha Franklin biopic Respect does feature a very good performance from Jennifer Hudson at its centre and director Liesl Tommy brings a bit of energy to the musical performances. However, the film meanders along as we get a basic summary of Franklin’s life until 1972.

Even with the familiar set-ups like the controlling and disapproving father and the tragic childhood event, one hopes Respect doesn’t slip into the same issues that befall other music biopics. It helps that Hudson makes for a believable Aretha Franklin, both during the dialogue scenes and when she’s singing. You can tell she’s trying to honour Franklin as much as she can and when she’s given a strong line to read, she sells it. The film also comes alive when we see her in concert. The whole process of rearranging Otis Redding’s song “Respect” and the eventual performance is one of the highlights of the movie. Tommy shows the build-up and her passion for the number quite well. Her performance of “Think” is another stand-out moment in the movie and fits well with what Franklin is going through at that time.

Aside from those occasional moments here and there, Respect doesn’t dig deep enough into who Aretha Franklin was as a person. We get a basic understanding of what drove her, but not enough. Her early pregnancy, for instance, is briefly touched upon and primarily relegated to a few quick flashback scenes. While the filmmakers deserve credit for the restraint, as this was a terrible thing that happened to her at such a young age, it feels strangely glossed over. At two hours and twenty-five minutes, one expects a large portion of her life to be depicted. However, the filmmakers spend a large majority of the time in the 1960s and then the story ends in the 1970s. Those who hoping for a cameo from the Blues Brothers will have to make do with a photograph during the end credits.

The film largely meanders along, as we get the usual music biopic devices like the doubting record company executive, the abusive husband, the prima donna behaviour and the down period caused by alcohol. There is no denying some of this happened to Franklin in reality, although she reportedly denied her alcoholism, but it’s incredibly suspicious that these biopics portray every singer and musician as living the same life. After watching the recent documentary about the Sparks Brothers, which contained very little tragedy, one begins to wonder how their life would be portrayed in a narrative biopic.

The familiarity of so many music biopics has started to make it clear that any director who decides to make one has never seen Walk Hard. Some of the best music biopics have been those that found some way to tweak the presentation, whether it be Rocketman depicting Elton John’s life in the style of a lavish musical or Love & Mercy choosing to focus on two periods in Brian Wilson’s history. Respect could have broken out of the template, but it sticks closely to it to a disappointing degree. Both Aretha Franklin and Jennifer Hudson’s performance deserve better than this run-of-the-mill portrayal of the Queen of Soul’s career.

Stefan Ellison

THE SCENE