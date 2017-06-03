Rockin Mayhem in Hamilton TONIGHT with Anvil

Hamiltonians come get the lead out tonight with Rockin Mayhem at Club Absinthe! The stacked bill features iconic Canadian metal lords Anvil along with Skull Fist, Razor, Vesperia, Answer With Metal and Monarch Woods. This is the 5th annual Heavy Metal Showcase hosted by Broke Man Records.

Doors are at 7pm, tickets are still available online here, otherwise you can purchase them at doors for $40.

For more info on the bands and event, including set times, check out the Facebook page here.