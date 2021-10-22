Ron’s Gone Wrong – Movie Review

Rating: C+ (Above Average)

With the whole world being connected and young people especially influenced by social media, it’s a fascinating topic to depict in an animated film. The seeds are there to explore this concept in Ron’s Gone Wrong, but the movie underwhelms due to a mix of factors. The film’s heart is in the right place and directors Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine attempt to give the movie a zip and energy. However, the sentimental moments feel largely unearned and the humour doesn’t have quite the expected bite, which is surprising considering the filmmakers’ previous credits. Ron’s Gone Wrong is watchable enough, but doesn’t leave too much of a memorable impression.

The highlight of the film is the titular robot, voiced with the right level of innocence by Zach Galifianakis. The movie is able to show his curiosity at the world around him and his desire to bond with his owner Barney. He gets a few funny bits, especially when he goes off alone. Barney doesn’t quite distinguish himself from other social outcast protagonists, but the filmmakers make him sympathetic enough. Ron’s Gone Wrong has an appealing visual appearance, with solid animation provided by the visual effects company DNEG. The character designs are unique and the Apple-inspired look of the robots makes it understandable why they’re popular in the film’s universe.

The movie is constantly throwing jokes at the audience, but most don’t register more than a mild chuckle. Easily the funniest joke in the entire film happens during the end credits. One character that Ron’s Gone Wrong frequently tries to turn into a break-out personality is Barney’s grandmother, but there’s nothing much to her beyond just being a quirky Russian stereotype. There’s also a villain in the form of a Steve Jobs-type CEO at the company responsible for the robots. He’s not a particularly interesting antagonist, even though the few times the movie explores the way technology companies exploit our privacy is through him.

At a certain point, Ron’s Gone Wrong descends into a lot of yelling and screaming, which can grate on the nerves. As the robots show off their abilities, we’re bombarded with noise and sound effects. When the movie tries to go for emotion, those scenes don’t feel earned and go too heavy on the sentiment. It doesn’t quite reach cloying, but does come dangerously close. There are also several times when it looks like the story is wrapping up. However, a new dilemma keeps being introduced that has to be resolved, resulting in a climax that feels like it’s never going to end.

Ron’s Gone Wrong is the first movie produced by a new British animation studio named Locksmith Animation. A lot of talent was involved in the making of this film, including directors Smith and Vine and co-writer Peter Baynham, all of whom have worked with Aardman in the past. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power showrunner Noelle Stevenson even contributed to the screenplay. So, the film absolutely has things to admire and appreciate, especially design-wise. It’s not fun to find so much to criticise about the film, but Locksmith still has an enormously promising future ahead. It’s always exciting when a new animation company arrives to bring their ideas to an imaginative artform. Whatever they produce next will surely be something to look forward to.

Stefan Ellison

