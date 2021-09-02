Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Movie Review

Rating: B (Good)

Even though many of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fit into the superhero genre, the filmmakers do incorporate other types of storytelling devices. With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Destin Daniel Cretton has chosen to approach it like a martial arts film. The action and comedy nicely mix through most of the film and Shang-Chi becomes a likeable hero we want to follow. The casting of Simu Liu and Awkwafina as best friends on this road trip leads to a fun dynamic. Even as it includes other characters from the MCU, the film is largely its own self-contained story and appears to set up a new intriguing arc in this ever-expanding comic book universe.

The film is at its strongest during its first two thirds. Cretton and his co-writers Andrew Lanham and Dave Callaham manage to set up the world and the central antagonist’s role in Shang-Chi’s life. Most importantly, Cretton mounts some highly entertaining sequences. We have some of the usual special effects wizardry, but there is also an emphasis on the lead’s fighting moves. There is an energy and snappiness and it’s clear how carefully choreographed all of the kicks and punches are. The stand-out sequence is a moment where Shang-Chi fights on a constantly speeding public bus. It’s a creative use of the environment with plenty of winning humour.

Another great scene is a fight on the side of a building in Macau. There is a lot happening on the screen, but it’s always easy to follow and you do feel like the characters’ lives are at stake. Simu Liu makes for a likeable lead as Shang-Chi. He does well in the comedic scenes and also sells the painful life he’s gone through. Awkwafina provides some comic relief as the friend who tags along for the journey and they both play off each other nicely. Meng’er Zhang impresses as Shang-Chi’s sister and Tony Leung brings complexity to his father.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings does descend into some of the usual effects-heavy action scenes common in these films and interest starts to wane going into the third act. There is some imagination in the creative designs, but you have to do something really special to differentiate one’s self from the usual massive battles. Disappointingly, Shang-Chi gives us more of the same in that department. There is also an overuse of flashbacks. These are necessary early in the film when we have to be told Shang-Chi’s back story. However, the movie keeps cutting back and forth between them and this interrupts the flow of the story.

Even with its flaws, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has enough solid spectacle and charm to make for another entertaining entry in the Marvel Universe. Destin Daniel Cretton allows us to become invested in these characters and their journey. The appearances from other Marvel personalities are enjoyable to see, too, although the film surprisingly ignores the impact of Thanos’s world-changing snap. While clearly an important part of this universe, this does show the large number of stories and threads the Marvel team wants to tell. Shang-Chi’s introduction into the MCU does well in planting the seeds for his future adventures.

Stefan Ellison

