Spencer – Movie Review

Rating: B (Good)

People have long had a fascination with Princess Diana’s time as part of the British royal family, which may or may not have played a role in her tragic death. Spencer definitely paints a less than rosy portrait of her interactions with the family, which has long stuck to their traditions. At times, director Pablo Larrain seems to approach the material similar to a horror film. The occasional artistic flourishes can be a bit much, but the film is still engaging for the most part. What holds a lot of Spencer together is an excellent lead performance from Kristen Stewart, who portrays the anxieties and worries of the Princess of Wales.

While there are many dream-like images that occur throughout Spencer, what the film succeeds in doing is showing Diana’s humanity. We see her concerns and difficulties in trying to grow accustomed to this world. Even though she’s already been married to Prince Charles for ten years during the film’s Christmas 1991 setting, she still hasn’t quite adjusted. Larrain emphasises the feeling of being trapped inside the walls of the castle and the mental effect this has on Diana. There are moments that even recall Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining with the way in which the camera moves down corridors and through rooms.

This is not a rosy depiction of the royal family, who is depicted as cold and distant. Most of Diana’s interactions are with an equerry who carefully watches over her. Timothy Spall plays the role in such a way that one isn’t entirely sure if he’s trying to be helpful or if he’s suspicious of her. Some of the highlights of Spencer come from their scenes together. Stewart is the star of the show, though, as she is in almost every scene and has to carry a lot of the movie on her shoulders. She brings the required nuance to her performance and makes Diana appropriately sympathetic.

Claire Mathon’s cinematography is an important factor in striking the mood of the film. The occasionally foggy weather of England stands out and she knows how to use the space within the estate. Much like his work on Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood’s score sounds like a classic musical piece that was licensed for use in the movie. It’s remarkable how well he can capture musical sounds from centuries ago. As Spencer goes on, the pace does slow down a tad as Larrain goes further into the surreal. However, these aspects do help the film stand apart from other explorations of the royals.

There’s been a lot of negative press surrounding the British Royal Family lately and Spencer probably won’t do much to change that. The film depicts them as old-fashioned and stuck in their ways and not being welcoming to new additions to the family. The conflict with Diana, as her marriage slowly falls apart, is explored in a fascinating manner. However, what we ultimately get is a portrait of a loving mother trying her best to make sure her sons don’t get lost in that closed off world. Thanks to Kristen Stewart, we’re able to get to know her, even if the film likely departs heavily from reality.

