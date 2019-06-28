Spider-Man: Far From Home – Movie Review

Rating: B+ (Very Good)

Trailer/Thumbnail Courtesy Sony Pictures

After the massive world-changing events of Avengers: Endgame, there are certainly a number of questions about the state the universe is in. Spider-Man: Far From Home manages to look into them, while also providing a highly enjoyable adventure with the web-crawler. Like Spider-Man: Homecoming, this new chapter presents a fun peek into Peter Parker’s life that allows him to grow as he takes on further responsibilities. Director Jon Watts is able to mix the spectacle of the action scenes with good-natured humour, along with opening up the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It ultimately makes for a breezy and fun road trip comedy.

All of the previous Spider-Man movies, going back to Sam Raimi’s 2002 blockbuster, have primarily been set in Peter Parker’s home base of New York. By taking him on a European vacation, Far From Home allows the audience to see him in new locations and add some fresh dilemmas for our friendly-neighbourhood superhero. One of the main conflicts, with Peter wanting to impress fellow classmate Michelle, is handled a sweet and funny way. Tom Holland and Zendaya have strong chemistry together and the filmmakers avoid too many clichés from the “boy tries to make girl like him” screenwriting rulebook. The movie also has fun with the attention-seeking bully Flash Thompson and the teachers chaperoning the students on this trip.

A particularly inspired casting choice for Far From Home is Jake Gyllenhaal as a superhero nicknamed Mysterio. Gyllenhaal and Holland’s scenes together provide some of the film’s highlights and the addition of Mysterio is a great asset. After the game-changing animation presented in Into the Spider-Verse, one might think we have been spoiled on visuals in a Spider-Man movie. However, Watts puts together some impressive-looking sequences when showcasing Mysterio’s powers. Not all of the action scenes in Homecoming hit, but Watts improves on showing the super heroics in the sequel. The movie takes further advantage of the European locations for those scenes, including stops in Venice and London.

The events in Avengers: Endgame are addressed in Far From Home in a clever way, with the opening expository scenes starting things off on the right foot. Some of the concerns people had upon leaving the last Marvel film are answered here in a delightfully tongue-in-cheek way. We also see how Peter is affected and that works in strengthening his character development. A large element of Peter Parker’s character has been the ways he attempts to juggle all of his responsibilities, while making sure nobody is suspicious of his true identity. This movie continues that, but in a way that still feels new and allows him to grow.

Tom Holland is so at ease in the role of Spider-Man and it’s good to have a director like Jon Watts, who is able to balance the high school comedy aspects of these films with the usual Marvel action sequences. Spider-Man: Far From Home does play with the franchise formula and takes some clever turns in reaching its conclusion. Even with Endgame having seemed like the peek of blowing the minds of Marvel fans, the studio isn’t done yet in that regard. This movie does what a Spider-Man movie should, with fun zippy action and a relatable teenage hero to root for and sympathise with as he tries to save the world.

Stefan Ellison

THE SCENE