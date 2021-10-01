The Addams Family 2 – Movie Review

Rating: B- (Okay)

When directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan gave the macabre icons The Addams Family their first animated feature two years ago, they stuck closely with the themes they’re known for. With his original comic panels in the New Yorker, Charles Addams wanted to contrast the traditional American family with these figures obsessed with death and darkness. That film understood that and while the sequel has flashes of winning humour, that extra spark feels missing. Despite the source material at hand, The Addams Family 2 isn’t able to differentiate itself from other hyperactive animated comedies with a schmaltzy centre.

In The Addams Family 2, Wednesday is upgraded to the main character. It’s understandable why as there’s quite a bit you can do with her morbid fascinations. However, the movie mostly rests on telling a standard story of her being embarrassed by her family and trying to figure out her place in the world. Her storyline isn’t presented in a particularly interesting way and Gomez and Morticia also have to fight for screentime. Of the family members, Uncle Fester gets the most entertaining arc as he deals with a science experiment performed on him. He is given the funniest lines in the movie and it is amusing seeing him evolve over the course of the film.

The most clever scene in The Addams Family 2 occurs when the clan winds up at a child beauty pageant. This detour actually attempts quite a bit of satire at the expense of this event and it is the closest the film gets to the humour of Addams’s original drawings. The other locations visited by the family during this cross-country road trip are all familiar trappings and the jokes aren’t quite there. There is also a heavy emphasis on song covers, including a scene set to “I Will Survive” and Snoop Dogg performing a rap in character as Cousin Itt. The pop-culture references also come across as forced.

A few villains show up to disrupt the Addams Family, with the main one feeling derivative of the scientist Chester V from Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2. The film tries hard to be sentimental when exploring the importance of family, but the execution feels counter to the entire appeal of the Addams Family. Yes, they love each other, but in a way that embraces the spooky and creepy, not the sugary and sweet. Despite the problems with the film, Vernon and Tiernan do keep it moving at a brisk pace as we travel with the family. Although Grandmama’s subplot feels like it’s only there to give her something to do.

The Addams Family 2 ultimately winds up as standard run-of-the-mill family entertainment. However, with a property that has as much pedigree as this one, one hopes for a lot more invention and creativity in the story. Even if the film is just a series of gags (and remember, these are based on single panel comics), the jokes should inspire more than just the occasional chuckle. The movie is directed with a decent amount of energy and it should once again be admired how Craig Kellman’s designs are made to look exactly like Charles Addams’s drawings. There’s just not much that stands out about this latest story with the Addams Family.

Stefan Ellison

