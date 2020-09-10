The Broken Hearts Gallery – Movie Review

Rating: B+ (Very Good)

The right romantic comedy can be charming and endearing in order to leave the viewer in a happy mood. The Broken Hearts Gallery succeeds quite nicely in those goals as we follow the lead protagonist and her predicament. First-time feature director/writer Natalie Krinsky crafts a delightful story, which explores the difficulty of moving on from past relationships. Elevating it even more is Geraldine Viswanathan, who provides a very funny performance full of amusing one-liners and great reaction shots. She was the break-out in Blockers a few years ago and The Broken Hearts Gallery proves her star will continue to rise in the future.

Viswanathan immediately makes Lucy a likeable lead, while also highlighting some of her flaws. Her idea to create an art gallery based on the forgotten trinkets of peoples’ exes is an inspired one and an original way to mount a romantic comedy. The Broken Hearts Gallery is consistently funny throughout, thanks to the combination of Viswanathan and a smart screenplay. She somehow knows exactly the right facial expression to get a laugh and she handles the dramatic scenes with ease. Her chemistry with Dacre Montgomery is believable and Krinsky has fun with the standard rom-com conventions like the meet-cute and the couple who initially seems like they’re opposites.

Krinsky also fills the movie with memorable supporting characters. Molly Gordon and Phillipa Soo play Lucy’s housemates and best friends and are continually portrayed as supportive of her, which is always refreshing to see. They have some great conversations that do the job of motivating Lucy. Even though she doesn’t have a large role, it’s nice to see Bernadette Peters in a new movie. Her role as an art gallery owner provides its own delights. The film inserts confessionals from various characters throughout the story and while they seem distracting at first, those eventually start to flow nicely with the overall theme of The Broken Hearts Gallery.

Though set in New York City, The Broken Hearts Gallery was largely filmed in Toronto. Krinsky makes great use of the locations, though, and is able to make it easily acceptable that this is the Big Apple. A good amount of screentime is spent in Montgomery’s in-construction hotel and she knows how to take advantage of this environment when progressing the central relationship. She also utilises a number of contemporary songs on the soundtrack, none of which feel distracting and all fit with the characters and their situation. Natalie Krinsky, after years of writing for television, shows enormous potential as a filmmaker with this movie.

The Broken Hearts Gallery works as a very sweet and charming romantic comedy, featuring plenty of the ingredients that make one smile when watching a film like this. Natalie Krinsky writes a smart screenplay that seeks to give the audience relatable and endearing characters and a situation that lends itself to both comedy and drama. She knows how to create funny moments, but also touch on some difficult subjects without getting too schmaltzy. Most importantly, she has cast an excellent lead with Geraldine Viswanathan contiuning to prove herself one of the most promising actresses of her generation. Outside of Netflix, it seems like romantic comedies have become a forgotten genre in Hollywood. So it’s always good to see entries of this quality pop up.

