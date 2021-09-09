The Card Counter – Movie Review

Rating: B (Good)

Trailer/Thumbnail Courtesy VVS Films

When done right, movies about introspective loners can be quite compelling. With The Card Counter, director/writer Paul Schrader keeps a consistent tone as we follow a gambler coming to grips with his past. There’s a quiet and subtle approach to his direction that allows it to become quite mesmerising. Over the course of the movie, there’s an interest in seeing where it goes and trying to figure out the lead protagonist named William Tell. Schrader makes good use of his actors and the three principal players manage to bounce off each other. As The Card Counter explores its plot threads, it works in pulling us into this world of casinos and hotels.

Other than the occasional violence that sets in, most of The Card Counter is surprisingly relaxing. There’s something compelling about seeing the characters walk through the casino floor or seeing Tell play around with his cards. Schrader wants the audience to be absorbed by the environment and the film succeeds in doing that. As Tell, Oscar Isaac commands the screen. Since bursting onto the scene, Isaac has proven to be an actor who can sell both over-the-top characters and more subtle ones. When he starts talking, you pay attention and it’s easy to see why everyone else who encounters Tell is drawn in by him.

He shares multiple scenes with Tye Sheridan, who brings layers to someone with a lot of angry thoughts racing through his brain. Tiffany Haddish is given the chance to play a more dramatic role than we’re accustomed to and it’s fascinating watching the relationship form between her character and Isaac’s. Willem Dafoe has very few scenes, but he makes an impression in those moments. The Card Counter really is an actor’s showcase and Schrader allows his cast the freedom to explore their personalities. How does Tell tick? Where is he headed? Those are a few questions racing through our minds as we watch the lead character and that keeps us engaged.

The film comments on the American prison system, with particular emphasis on the military prisons overseas. Schrader clearly has a low opinion of them and doesn’t flinch in portraying the terrible conditions. One sees the impact this line of work has on Tell and what led him down his current choice to be a gambler in casinos. Schrader and director of photography Alexander Dynan decided to film the flashback scenes with fish eye lens, which adds a disorienting quality to those sequences. The scenes filmed in the casino also have a certain feel and make it understandable what draws Tell there.

The Card Counter is another example of Paul Schrader’s interest in exploring lonely men figuring out the best use of their time. The movie holds a strange drawing power and that’s a credit to his direction. Editor Benjamin Rodriguez, Jr also deserves appreciation for how he flows between the present day and flashback scenes. One isn’t sure where the story is heading and as motivations continue to trickle out, things get more intriguing. One hopes Schrader and Oscar Isaac get to collaborate further in the future, because there is a solid kinship of director and actor on display here.

Stefan Ellison

THE SCENE