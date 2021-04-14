The Courier – Movie Review

Rating: B- (Okay)

Trailer/Thumbnail Courtesy Elevation Pictures

The Cold War is a fascinating period, mostly because of the paranoia and the uncertainty of what people in dark corners are plotting. Many movies have used the era to create suspenseful stories, often involving spies, that show the dangers of any activity that tested levels of trust between humankind. The Courier has an interesting true story at its centre and some great actors in its cast, but the filmmaking is disappointingly dry. This, thus, makes it difficult to get invested in what happens, even with the multiple plot threads occurring at once. It’s an ordinary affair that doesn’t allow it to stand apart from other films about the Cold War.

Based on the true story of Greville Wynne, The Courier shows promise in its early scenes and set-up. There is a hope that he makes it out of the operation and there is a sympathy towards Oleg Penkovsky, the officer who chose to provide secret Soviet information to the West. The friendship between the two comes across as genuine and we get solid acting turns from Benedict Cumberbatch and Merab Ninidze. However, the movie eventually starts feeling repetitive and we don’t get too much insight into the characters beyond the basics. The American CIA operative and her British MI6 counterpart are even less developed.

The most fleshed out character ends up being Wynne’s wife. Jessie Buckley portrays the character’s uncertainty over her husband’s actions and she winds up with the best and most intriguing scenes in the movie. The most memorable and exciting sequences in Cold War films are often the tense ones where we’re unsure if the lead will get caught. The Courier lacks a lot of those moments, as the pacing is languid and Dominic Cooke, despite his best efforts, doesn’t bring much to the direction. Even as the movie cuts back and forth between England and the Soviet Union, there is a surprising lack of urgency most of the time.

There are a lot of scenes of characters sitting at tables and wearing nicely tailored suits conversing and these lack the excitement to make them engaging. The dialogue often rests on cliches or exposition and scenes sort of drag on and on. The third act does take a turn that places Wynne in a new predicament, but it feels like too late, too late after the general dullness of the first two thirds. The production team does deserve a lot of credit for recreating the time period, even if we don’t move too far beyond restaurants, homes and a few other locations.

As Cold War thrillers go, The Courier lacks, well, the thrill. It’s an intriguing true story that has been made safe and doesn’t ask a whole lot from the audience. The movie is a solid acting showcase for Benedict Cumberbatch, who does most of the heavy lifting and he shows an impressive commitment to an underwritten role. The Courier ultimately falls somewhere in the middle, becoming a standard account of a real-life event. Those unfamiliar with the time might learn a little bit, but there are other Cold War movies that do better in the entertainment department and this ends up feeling like something that might air in the middle of the afternoon on the BBC.

Stefan Ellison

THE SCENE