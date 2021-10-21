The French Dispatch – Movie Review

Rating: B+ (Very Good)

Trailer/Thumbnail Courtesy Searchlight Pictures

Wes Anderson has established himself as a filmmaker with a style all his own. It only takes a few seconds into one of his movies to realise who is behind the camera. The attention-to-detail and the way shots are framed add to the charm and creativity in his work. The French Dispatch is a very much a Wes Anderson film, although he takes a slightly different approach from earlier movies by having it be an anthology film rather than telling a larger narrative. The film evokes the feeling of flipping through a magazine at the doctor’s office and reading a bunch of stories. Some have the humour one might expect from Anderson, but it’s the visual language that mostly carries the film.

Of the five segments, the strongest and funniest is a travelogue piece starring Owen Wilson as a cyclist. He brings his usual likeability to the role as he travels through the small French town of Ennui, talking about what we might find there. The sight gags are amusing and allows us to get to know the town. Even before that, we get an obituary for the French Dispatch’s deceased editor-in-chief played by Anderson regular Bill Murray. Murray has been in every one of his films since Rushmore and seems to live in all of his worlds at this point. He portrays this editor with a coldness that Murray is able to make quite funny.

There are three longer segments, the strongest of which involves Jeffrey Wright as a food critic. Wright narrates the story with the needed sophistication and the kidnapping plot that transpires is engaging. Anderson has fun going through the different buildings and homes and he even includes an animated sequence that serves as the highlight of The French Dispatch. A story involving a jailed painter works as a farce on the art collector’s market and their tendency to overvalue certain pieces. This part gets more bonkers the longer it goes on, with Adrien Brody proving the stand-out with the humorous way he tries to exploit this prisoner.

The least successful segment is a political piece about a student revolution. There are some funny bits here and there, but a journalist and a student revolutionary played by Frances McDormand and Timothee Chalamet don’t make for particularly engaging personalities. Christoph Waltz is also brought in for a tiny role that seems like a waste of his talents. As expected from Anderson, The French Dispatch is a visual triumph. His films exist in their own little universe completely born from his imagination and brought to life with the help of his collaborators. His regular composer Alexandre Desplat also provides some appropriate compositions.

In all of his films, Wes Anderson seems to take inspiration from a specific fascination of his. Moonrise Kingdom appeared inspired by his childhood in the ‘70s, The Life Aquatic from his love of Jacques-Yves Cousteau documentaries and The Darjeeling Limited and Isle of Dogs from the respective Indian and Japanese cultures. With The French Dispatch, he seeks to replicate the feel of the New Yorker magazine and he does a nice job of capturing that feeling. Even if some segments are better than others, there is enough of his trademark deadpan humour and artistic flair to make it an overall enjoyable experience.

Stefan Ellison

THE SCENE