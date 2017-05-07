The Jacksons To Appear At Yonge and Dundas Square Tomorrow

The Jacksons, quite possibly the most recognizable family in music history, members Tito, Jackie and Marlon, will be at Yonge Dundas Square between 11.30 am and 12.00 pm on Monday May 8 for a promotional appearance and fans are invited to come on site for the chance to win tickets to the June 9, 2017 show in Toronto at Rebel,

The brothers, from Gary, Indiana, became one of the biggest and most popular pop groups in the history of music. Their combination of extraordinary musical talent and choreography has earned the family the status of pop royalty in the music world and was later responsible for providing the launching pad for Michael Jackson’s legendary solo career.

With the songs: “I Want You Back“, “ABC“, “The Love You Save” and “I’ll Be There“, the Jackson 5 made history in 1970 as the first recording act whose first four singles reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. They ultimately scored 17 top forty singles on the Hot 100, following with hits such as “Never Can Say Goodbye” and “Dancing Machine”.

Date: Monday, May 8, 2017 Where: Yonge Dundas Square (North East Corner) 1 Dundas St. E. Toronto, ON M5B 2R8 Appearance Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

