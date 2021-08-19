The Night House – Movie Review

Rating: B (Good)

Horror films often depict death, so using one to explore themes of grief is a logical step. Director David Bruckner creates a slow-burn chiller that, even with its slower moments, remains compelling. Led by a strong performance from Rebecca Hall, The Night House is able to have more than one surprising scene as the mystery surrounding her husband’s suicide continues to unravel. Bruckner focuses primarily on atmosphere to generate interest in the story and he makes good use of the titular house and surrounding areas. Ultimately, the movie succeeds in its goal of exploring the difficulties of grieving and moving on.

Right off the bat, the film is intriguing. Bruckner chooses to follow Hall’s grieving teacher Beth in her day-to-day life. We sense something wrong and the film slowly but surely peels away at what’s happening. Executed poorly and this would have been a bore to watch, but Bruckner and Hall make sure it’s compelling. The Night House doesn’t force feed us information and instead respects the audience’s intelligence to pick on visual signs and important pieces of dialogue. Despite what she’s going through, we see a variety of emotions from Beth and they help flesh her out.

Hall gives a great performance, allowing us to sympathise with Beth. However, the film makes sure to showcase her flaws at times. The supporting actors also fit their roles well and we understand their role in Beth’s life. The more conversation-driven scenes work in establishing their relationships and why they hang out together. The film also shows the difficulty that can come from talking with someone who lost a person close to them. We see the other characters being careful with their words and being as sensitive as possible. The film works at not only putting us in Beth’s mindset, but how she reacts to those around her.

When the horror elements do come in, they’re effectively done. Visual effects supervisor Leslie Chung creates some impressive images, especially with the way the film plays with perspective. The use of the house and its unique construction pave the way for clever manipulation of the architecture. Bruckner crafts a number of unsettling moments with a decent assortment of twists and turns. As the film unravels, questions constantly swirl in in one’s head. The Night House manages to keep things unpredictable, even when more of the pieces come together. The editing also plays an important role in how the story shapes out.

The Night House winds up being a rather unique take on a typical ghost story. Since the film doesn’t play by normal rules, there’s a concern that it could wind up dull or full of itself. Thankfully, that doesn’t happen. A large amount of credit definitely goes to Rebecca Hall. She holds the film together with her layered performance and we hope it turns out well for her when things go bump in the night. There is enough tension and intrigue to keep one invested in the story and the film also explores grief in a tasteful manner.

Stefan Ellison

