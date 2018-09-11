The Rabbitts – Tall Pines & Tangled Vines – New Release

To bring Tall Pines & Tangled Vines to life, The Rabbitts have been, and are still, living in a van, exploring a simpler way of living.

Tall Pines & Tangled Vines was largely inspired by The Rabbitts’ stay in BC, Canada. The natural world is a key source of inspiration for the duo, and the forests and mountains of BC were the perfect backdrop for writing their debut LP. It is a fully acoustic album performed entirely by the duo featuring mandolin, mandola, guitar, bass, harmonica, whistle and percussion.

Tall Pines & Tangled Vines is about love, exploration and freedom. The songs on the album are written in a way that tries to emulate The Rabbitts’ experiences in the BC wilderness.

Track List:

1. Twisted Pine

2. Wild

3. Swallows

4. Brambles & Blackberries

5. Luna Lupe

6. Bud Burrow Blues

7. Midnight Moon

8. Lonesome Tree

9. Tangerine Green

10. First Life

Musicians:

Odhran Linsey: Vocals, acoustic guitar, mandola, acoustic bass, harmonica, bodhran and percussion

Lucy McKinlay: Vocals, mandolin, mandola, whistle, percussion

The Rabbitts are a British folk duo whose music is gentle, fun and riddled with natural imagery that masks darker subtexts. As a couple the pair draw inspiration from their relationship, as well as old folk music and the new places they travel. The duo are currently touring and travelling around Canada.

The Rabbitts began over four years ago when Odhran asked Lucy if she could help tune his guitar (a coy plan to show his abilities on the 6 string acoustic). The pair were studying Environmental Science in the UK and quickly found friendship and love in discussing all things music. Since then they have been inseparable throughout adventures in Europe and Canada, drawing inspiration to stash into their songwriting.

Their musical style is a unique mesh of folk scenes stretching through time. They are releasing their debut LP Tall Pines & Tangled Vines on June 30th, 2018. Over the winter The Rabbitts were burrowed away living in their van to save up for the album. The sacrifices of living in a vehicle gave the duo drive to flood all efforts into the LP. It was recorded at Orchid Studios in Vancouver, using predominately vintage recording gear which helped draw out the warmth in their performances. Previous to this, The Rabbitts released their debut EP ‘Avocado Ginger Tree’ in May 2017, which has since had over 60,000 track downloads.