The Talented Trinity of Mexican Filmmakers

Mexican directors have been surpassing Hollywood by far in recognition and award both! Just take the

example of Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water. The movie went on to win 13 nominations for the

Academy Awards and broke the record of movies like Titanic for being the most nominated movies of all

time.

What Makes it Special?

The Shape of Water isn’t a typical Hollywood film – or even a typical film by any means. It is more of an

‘art’ film and one would have argued that it might not have been a great choice when it comes to

mainstream cinema.

Surely, Hollywood would have turned down such a story- it has the stigma of following the mainstream

for a long time. Toro showed how skillful direction and a budget of $19.5 million can be used to make an

extraordinary movie- where an affair brews up between a humanoid sea creature and a cleaning

woman!

You can also remember Toro for his fantastic fantasy work like Pan’s Labyrinth. He has also directed the

Hobbits series written by the author of the Lord of the Rings. Fantasy can be said to be the forte of Toro

but it is not always happy! You can feel the melancholy which underlines his movies like Pan’s Labyrinth

which makes it a masterpiece.

However, it isn’t only Toro who has made his mark felt across Hollywood. There are other Mexican

filmmakers as well who are known the world over for their art.

The Other Mexican Director Who People Love – Alejandro G. Iñárrit

The next director we can mention is Alejandro G. Iñárritu who is known for many off-stream yet highly

recognized movies likes The Revenant, Birdman, Amores Perros, 21 Grams, and Biutiful.

He has won four Academy Awards and a Special Achievement Academy Award for Flesh and Sand, a

project which involved virtual reality. Apart from winning multiple awards, he is also highly recognized

by critics all around the world. Iñárritu’s movies give you a different perspective of even the mundane

things we do in everyday life while the thrill also comes out at the perfect moments.

Alfonso Cuaron – Another Mexican Director we Cannot Forget

The third director that deserves mention is Alfonso Cuaron. He came to the forefront with his visually

spectacular movie starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. Gravity indulged the audience in space

travel unlike any other movie while keeping them at the edge of their seats in suspense. The movie went

on to win seven Oscars in 2014 and Cuaron even got the crown of the Best Director.

The movie was also a super duper hit at the global box office earning revenues of $723 million. His

earlier work Children of Men didn’t win the recognition of the audience though many critics rated it

favorably. You can find a mixture of darkness and real life expectations that intertwine to create a

spectacular off the track movie.

The trinity of filmmakers from Mexico is giving a tough challenge to Hollywood for quite some time now!