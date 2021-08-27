Vacation Friends – Movie Review

Rating: D+ (Bad)

Trailer/Thumbnail Courtesy 20th Century Studios

The “Murphy’s Law” comedy, where anything bad that can happen will happen, offers itself the potential for a lot of jokes. As things spiral out of control, we watch as the characters try to deal with what’s thrown their way. Although sometimes the protagonists are themselves at fault. A couple dealing with annoying people they meet on vacation has a lot of comedic angles it can go. Disappointingly, Vacation Friends relies on a lot of drug jokes and other similar types of humour. Despite the talents of the cast, the material they’re given isn’t strong enough to provide the needed laughs.

The film isn’t without a few chuckles here and there. Director/co-writer Clay Tarver appears to have given Lil Rel Howery the freedom to adlib at a number of points. As a result, he manages to slip in a few chuckles. The film’s secret weapon is probably John Cena. Cena has an impressive ability of saying lines with a certain intensity, thus making the moments when Howery’s Marcus is a little fearful of him understandable. Cena has become quite the reliable comedic actor ever since he was cast in Trainwreck. The fun he has with playing this role does come across on the screen.

Beyond that, most of the movie rests on easy jokes and goes down the same well too many times. A running gag throughout the film is Howery’s aversion to drugs and alcohol. We get long scenes of him and his fiancée Emily going on bad trips. The film always screeches to a halt in those sequences and nothing funny materialises. Just when you think Vacation Friends has exhausted those after the leads return home from Mexico, we get another one later on when Marcus eats some hallucinogenic mushrooms. There is a way to do drug humour right, but the attempts in this film end up neither amusing nor clever.

One can see the cogs turning as the filmmakers try out an assortment of gags. These aren’t bad ideas for jokes at all, but they just don’t land. We also get the expected storylines like the disapproving father-in-law, the embarrassing parents and the risky sports bet. There is a lot of reliance on Cena performing a series of actions just to annoy Marcus. These wouldn’t be issues if the comedy produced laughs. There’s also a plot thread that probably won’t turn out the way the main character thinks, because the implications would be enormously problematic if it did.

There’s room for Vacation Friends to work as a ridiculous and silly comedy. There will always be a place for these kinds of comedic set-ups. The actors are definitely trying and the filmmakers also attempt to create something breezy and absurd. It’s a shame the result falls disappointingly short. Outside of a few chuckles and John Cena’s expressive face, there wasn’t much to latch onto in the film. Watching the Mexico scenes, one does hope the actors had a nice holiday when they weren’t pretending to be drunk or stoned.

Stefan Ellison

