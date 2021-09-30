Venom: Let There Be Carnage – Movie Review

Rating: B- (Okay)

Trailer/Thumbnail Courtesy Sony Pictures

The first movie starring the Spider-Man villain Venom was at its best when depicting the relationship between Eddie Brock and his new alien symbiote friend. Narratively, the movie was a bit of a mess, but there was enough entertainment value through a good portion of the runtime. Venom: Let There Be Carnage understands the strengths of the first movie and is once again enjoyable when showing Eddie and Venom bickering like a married couple. However, there are also villains to contend with and those are less interesting. The frenetic action is especially bothersome, despite the talents of the visual effects team.

Tom Hardy clearly enjoys playing Brock and his alien pal and he relishes the chance to depict their unusual friendship. The sequel gives a sense of how much they’ve grown together since the first film and Hardy does well in the more comedic scenes. He’s not afraid to let loose with his performance. He also deserves credit for his voice acting as Venom. The voice Hardy chose for the character will always be a funny one and screenwriter Kelly Marcel gives him plenty of humorous things to say. Venom even goes off on his own, resulting in an amusing subplot.

The visual effects artists and animators give Venom plenty of personality, too, and he blends seamlessly into the environment. However, when he battles another alien symbiote, it ends up looking like two giant blobs fighting. It’s why the film falters a little bit when it becomes more of a traditional superhero movie. Woody Harrelson and Naomie Harris certainly ham it up as the villains, but they’re fairly one-dimensional baddies. There is a nicely animated sequence that goes into the back-story of Harrelson’s serial killer Cletus Kasady, though. However, most of their scenes involve a generic revenge plot and takes time away from the Eddie-Venom relationship drama.

Michelle Williams was one of the highlights of the first movie as Eddie’s ex-girlfriend Anne. She’s given a little less to do here and those hoping for a lot more She-Venom will once again have only one scene to watch and enjoy. Williams is one of those actresses who can perform well with even the flimsiest of material and she does get a fun moment interacting with Venom inhabiting a new host. Her new doctor boyfriend, who was a breath of fresh air in the first movie, is primarily turned into comic relief this time around. Director Andy Serkis does know not to waste too much time and keeps the film moving through its brisk 90-minute runtime.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will give comic book fans the superhero spectacle they crave, although those end up the weakest moments in the movie. There’s not much interesting about Venom going up against a carbon copy of himself, which was also a problem faced with its predecessor. Now that he’s fought Riot and Carnage, maybe the filmmakers will be inspired to look for other adversaries in future sequels. The film really belongs to Tom Hardy and his enthusiasm for playing this dual role comes across on the screen during the highlights.

Stefan Ellison

THE SCENE