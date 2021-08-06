Vivo – Movie Review

Rating: A- (Great)

Animated films have the ability to take us to other worlds, introduce us to cultures and do things visually that live-action films can’t. That’s the beauty of the medium and with Vivo, director/co-writer Kirk DeMicco and his team at Sony Pictures Animation take full advantage of what it’s capable of. Aided by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s songs, Vivo becomes a vibrant and energetic musical adventure with plenty of laughs. However, the heartfelt elements also deliver and DeMicco doesn’t shy away from some of the more tragic parts of the story. Even with a few slight detours, the film moves at a good pace and showcases the incredible imagination of everyone involved.

DeMicco doesn’t take long in getting the viewer emotionally invested in the characters and the story. Through a bit of exposition sung in Miranda’s trademark hip-hop style, we fully understand the titular kinkajou and his loving relationship with his owner Andres. We sense the connection between the two and it makes an eventual story turn early on even more heart breaking. What’s lovely about these early scenes is the sense of community displayed in this Havana square. Due to the American embargo imposed on Cuba for decades, it’s a country that’s rarely been represented in animation. As a result, it’s wonderful to finally get a chance to visit via the lovingly crafted production design.

Vivo eventually forms a friendship with a young girl named Gabi and there are multiple hilarious moments that come from their differing personalities. Her character is also fully developed and she becomes a likeable presence. It’s nice seeing their bond develop and while they have their differences, the filmmakers actually come up with ways to separate them that don’t follow the usual screenwriting devices. There are some laughs courtesy of a trio of environmentally conscious girl scouts and the movie takes them in refreshing directions, too. There is an important ticking clock the characters need to overcome, which provides the necessary excitement. However, there is a portion involving a snake that feels like a strange detour.

Miranda’s songs have plenty of energy and are pivotal to the characters and the emotions they’re feeling. DeMicco really pushes colour and lighting in inventive ways whenever characters burst into song, with an electronic number by Gabi serving as a highlight. Character designer Joe Moshier gives the various people and animals a unique look that allows Vivo to stand out from other computer-animated films. It’s another example of how Sony Pictures Animation is open to experimentation rather than sticking with a familiar house style. What helps makes Vivo a little extra special is the emotion. There are quite a few scenes sure to bring out a few tears and they are earned.

Vivo delivers in its promise of an energetic and heartfelt adventure with its likeable set of characters. The passion of Kirk DeMicco, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the entire production team is evident in every frame and this would have been a lovely film to experience on the big screen. There’s something for everyone, with animation fans seeing a film that utilises the artform beautifully, musical fans hearing some delightful songs and everyone getting a worthwhile story. DeMicco previously co-directed The Croods (with Chris Sanders), another colourful adventure with an enormous amount of creativity. It will be exciting to see whichever future vibrant locations he takes us next.

Stefan Ellison

